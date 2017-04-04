API Design — Temporal Coupling

Site Color
Temporal coupling is a serious code smell. It should be hard for a developer to call a good API incorrectly.
The above code compiled, yet an error was thrown are runtime. Why?
The
badApi.url field was not set before calling
login(). Requiring certain methods of a class to be called in a specific order is known as temporal coupling, which slows down development velocity.
Other than passing invalid data, it is difficult to call this API incorrectly.
Validate early, with type-safe objects instead of
Strings.
Two possibile
.login() implementations:
fun login(username: String, password: String)
fun login(username: Username, password: Password)
#1 allows the developer to accidentally mix-up the username and password fields (code compiles because both parameters are Strings), while #2 makes that impossible.
Code is available on GitHub.
Part 2: API Design — Handling Exceptions