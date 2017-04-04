API Design — Temporal Coupling

Make development easier with obvious APIs enforced at compile time

Temporal coupling is a serious code smell. It should be hard for a developer to call a good API incorrectly.

Usage of a BadApi that is temporally coupled

The above code compiled, yet an error was thrown are runtime. Why?

BadApi implementation

The badApi.url field was not set before calling login() . Requiring certain methods of a class to be called in a specific order is known as temporal coupling, which slows down development velocity.

How to avoid temporal coupling

Usage of a good api

Other than passing invalid data, it is difficult to call this API incorrectly.

GoodApi implementation

Bonus points

Validate early, with type-safe objects instead of Strings .

Two possibile .login() implementations:

fun login(username: String, password: String) fun login(username: Username, password: Password)

#1 allows the developer to accidentally mix-up the username and password fields (code compiles because both parameters are Strings), while #2 makes that impossible.

Code is available on GitHub.

