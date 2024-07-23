AOSP and Linux Cross Border Convergence! Look at OpenFDE, New Open Source Linux Desktop Environment

What is OpenFDE? OpenFDE (Open Fusion Desktop Environment) is a new Linux desktop environment design exploration project, similar to KDE and GNOME, focusing on enhancing the user experience from login to runtime. The difference is that the graphical part of OpenFDE is based on AOSP, which can bring more rich application software and games to Linux, provide the same use experience of Android and Linux applications, and a unified and novel Linux desktop application development model. At the same time, the OpenFDE open source community has also been established, and we hope to bring together the open source power of everyone to jointly expand the Linux ecosystem. Our highlights Linux&Andorid fusion OpenFDE connects the AOSP framework and runtime environment to the standard Linux kernel, so that everyone can experience the latest Android applications on Linux. Of course, existing Linux GUI and command line applications can also coexist and natively share together. At the same time, in order to ensure the interoperability of Android and Linux applications, OpenFDE integrates the network, file system, clipboard, and input method of the two, so that the two can share and communicate. 2. Developer friendly OpenFDE provides complete Android development environment and tools so that developers can directly develop mobile applications on the OpenFDE platform without additional adaptation costs and support the synchronous update and release of desktop software and mobile software so as to achieve the goal of bringing higher social value at a lower social cost. At the same time, OpenFDE inherits the Android API design framework so that the two follow a unified set of peripheral and power management APIs. This can greatly alleviate the problems of coexistence of API versions and generations, and more random and chaotic modifications in the use and development of graphical interfaces. About us We are the developers and users of the linux operating system, we love Linux, but also face various challenges. In order to solve the problem of hardware and software compatibility, development ecology and other deficiencies, but also to improve the user experience and promote the breakthrough of the Linux ecosystem, we created OpenFDE — a new open source converged desktop environment. We know that our project is not perfect, our team is not strong enough, but we have confidence, passion and ideals. We hope that by establishing the OpenFDE open source community, we can gather more forces and jointly build a free and open communication platform and the best open source desktop environment. No matter who you are, no matter what you do, if you are interested in Linux, we welcome you to join us. Let’s work together, innovate together, and contribute to the Linux desktop environment together! If you are interested, visit OpenFDE’s website (openfde.com/en) to learn more. What is OpenFDE? What is OpenFDE? OpenFDE (Open Fusion Desktop Environment) is a new Linux desktop environment design exploration project, similar to KDE and GNOME, focusing on enhancing the user experience from login to runtime. The difference is that the graphical part of OpenFDE is based on AOSP, which can bring more rich application software and games to Linux, provide the same use experience of Android and Linux applications, and a unified and novel Linux desktop application development model. At the same time, the OpenFDE open source community has also been established, and we hope to bring together the open source power of everyone to jointly expand the Linux ecosystem. Our highlights Our highlights Linux&Andorid fusion Linux&Andorid fusion OpenFDE connects the AOSP framework and runtime environment to the standard Linux kernel, so that everyone can experience the latest Android applications on Linux. Of course, existing Linux GUI and command line applications can also coexist and natively share together. At the same time, in order to ensure the interoperability of Android and Linux applications, OpenFDE integrates the network, file system, clipboard, and input method of the two, so that the two can share and communicate. 2. Developer friendly 2. Developer friendly OpenFDE provides complete Android development environment and tools so that developers can directly develop mobile applications on the OpenFDE platform without additional adaptation costs and support the synchronous update and release of desktop software and mobile software so as to achieve the goal of bringing higher social value at a lower social cost. At the same time, OpenFDE inherits the Android API design framework so that the two follow a unified set of peripheral and power management APIs. This can greatly alleviate the problems of coexistence of API versions and generations, and more random and chaotic modifications in the use and development of graphical interfaces. About us About us We are the developers and users of the linux operating system, we love Linux, but also face various challenges. In order to solve the problem of hardware and software compatibility, development ecology and other deficiencies, but also to improve the user experience and promote the breakthrough of the Linux ecosystem, we created OpenFDE — a new open source converged desktop environment. We know that our project is not perfect, our team is not strong enough, but we have confidence, passion and ideals. We hope that by establishing the OpenFDE open source community, we can gather more forces and jointly build a free and open communication platform and the best open source desktop environment. No matter who you are, no matter what you do, if you are interested in Linux, we welcome you to join us. Let’s work together, innovate together, and contribute to the Linux desktop environment together! If you are interested, visit OpenFDE’s website ( openfde.com/en ) to learn more. openfde.com/en openfde.com/en