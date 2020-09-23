Anthony Shaw, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PYTHON

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Anthony Shaw is a Python Fellow, ASF Member and hacker from Australia, who's been nominated in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, in the Software Development category. Here's all you need to know before you vote for him, in 3 questions or less:
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON
I blog about Python, software, and automation.
I'm an open-source software advocate, Fellow of the Python Software Foundation, and a member of the Apache Software Foundation.
I build Python tools and applications for code quality, security and testing.
VOTE for Anthony in Hacker Noon's second annual internet awards today!
