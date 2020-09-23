Anthony Shaw, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PYTHON

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Anthony Shaw is a Python Fellow, ASF Member and hacker from Australia, who's been nominated in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, in the Software Development category. Here's all you need to know before you vote for him, in 3 questions or less:

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I blog about Python, software, and automation.

I'm an open-source software advocate, Fellow of the Python Software Foundation, and a member of the Apache Software Foundation.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I build Python tools and applications for code quality, security and testing.

Tags