Anthony Scaramucci On FTX Meltdown At Benzinga’s Future Of Crypto Conference

Too Long; Didn't Read In 2022, Scaramucci was ranked No. 47 in Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Influencers in Crypto and Blockchain. The author of “The Genius of Algorand: Technical Elegance and the DeFi Revolution” and “The Sweet Life with Bitcoin: How I Stopped Worrying about Cryptocurrency and You Should Too!”, Scaramucci does more than just write books and tweets. According to a CNBC report, Scaramucci “flew to the Bahamas, where FTX is based, on Tuesday seeking to help FTX. It became clear upon meeting with a ‘contrite’ Bankman-Fried, alongside members of his team, that it was ‘beyond a rescue situation.’”

GET TICKETS 20% OFF HERE (Discount for HackerNoon Community)

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital and founder and chairman of thought leadership forum SALT Venture Group LLC, will be featured as a key speaker at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto on Dec. 7, at New York City’s Pier 60.





In 2022, Scaramucci was ranked No. 47 in Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Influencers in Crypto and Blockchain. The author of “The Genius of Algorand: Technical Elegance and the DeFi Revolution” and “The Sweet Life with Bitcoin: How I Stopped Worrying about Cryptocurrency and You Should Too!”, Scaramucci does more than just write books and tweets.





Marketwatch reports that Scaramucci’s investment fund SkyBridge Capital bought $10 million worth of FTT tokens after receiving an investment in SkyBridge from Bankman-Fried, who spent around $45 million for a 30% stake in the firm.





“Buying $10 million of FTT tokens was a ceremonial gesture. I don’t think we moved the market, by the way. I can state definitively we didn’t sell any FTT tokens. Even after I found out what I found out last Tuesday,” Scaramucci said.





According to a CNBC report , Scaramucci “flew to the Bahamas, where FTX is based, on Tuesday seeking to help FTX. It became clear upon meeting with a ‘contrite’ Bankman-Fried, alongside members of his team, that it was ‘beyond a rescue situation.’”

Be In the Know About the Future of Crypto

The Future of Crypto conference topics will consider the future direction of a crypto sector that’s been “cut to ribbons” this year, in light of recent events. “What should the industry do to survive and make itself better? My opinion is more collaboration,” Scaramucci said, according to a report from Bloomberg .





At the time FTX invested in SkyBridge, Scaramucci called Bankman-Fried a “visionary” in a statement, according to CNBC. “I liked — and like — and trusted Sam, and that violation of trust didn’t go just to me but 20-plus venture capitalists — people around the world that trusted the brand and trusted the technology,” Scaramucci told CNBC.





Join Benzinga on Dec. 7 to hear more. You just can’t get much closer to the working of the top minds in crypto.

Great Minds Think Alike — the Mooch and Mr. Wonderful Can’t Wait to See You

Tickets are still available , but you’ll want to hurry before this event sells out. Plus, if you jump on right now, you can cop a deal and save $100 or more depending on the ticket tier level you’re looking for.





See ya there, friend!