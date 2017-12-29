Bounty0x Is Here To Change The Way People Make Money With Cryptos

Another great project you should keep an eye on is Bounty0x. They have an already working platform, existing user base and a team with a track record delivering projects.
Coin Name : Bounty0x tokens (BNTY)
Total Supply : 500,000,000 Bounty0x tokens (BNTY)
Circulating Supply : 114,967,118 BNTY
Market Cap : $18.5M
Pre Ico Price : 1 BNTY = 0.0132 USD
Ico Price : 1 BNTY = $0.0165
White Paper : https://bounty0x.io/whitepaper.pdf
Bounty0x is introducing a decentralized bounty hunting network with a staking and token burning based review system for submissions driven by blockchain technology. The Bounty0x Coin (BTNY) is a tradable token that will provide a platform where bounty hunters will be able to receive payments in tokens in exchange for completing bounty tasks for ICO startups.
Bounty0x provides solutions for online marketing, software development, consulting, and research. It will address the issue of ad blindness, by harnessing influencer marketing. The platform will provide an efficient way for developers to identify bugs in their code by making review available and only paying when actual errors are found. Bounty0x will decentralize the consulting industry making experts available to train on the latest industry trends globally. Things like a cure for breast cancer can have a bounty set by governments, corporations, or NGO’s. .
This unique platform provides an efficient way to review tasks, handle all payments, provide individual assistance when needed, and capture a larger advertising and marketing audience. There are multiple platforms for freelancers, but Bounty0x is the first one designed for bounties in particular, and is built for bounty management.
Bounties within the platform will have 3 types, simple bounties which can be checked automatically by Bounty0x algorithms and API’s with no humans involved. Sheriff bounties are a way for Sheriffs to earn tokens by completing correct verifications. The last level is Super bounties, which will need to be accepted by the project owner or admin, and will be used for highly technical tasks or subjective bounties.
https://bounty0x.io
URL : https://www.facebook.com/bounty0x/
Likes : 177 likes and 183 followers
URL : https://twitter.com/bounty0x
Followers : 15.4k Followers
How Many Tweets / Retweets In The Last 7 Days : 10 tweets/retweets
Telegram
URL : https://t.me/bounty0x
Users : 2, 596 members
URL : https://www.reddit.com/r/Bounty0x/
Readers : 137 readers
Youtube
URL : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6Sy-x4BhFR8CDT2bjGrLw
Subscribers : 20 followers
Medium
URL : https://blog.bounty0x.io/
Followers: (publication)
How Many Updates In The Last 7 Days : 3 posts
URL : https://www.linkedin.com/company/bounty0xnetwork/
Followers : 9 followers
GitHub
URL : https://github.com/bounty0x
How Many Updates In The Last 7 Days : 1 post
Discord
URL: https://discord.gg/MkzjzaU
Name : Angelo Adam
Title : Co-founder — Operations
Extra Links : http://www.dcldc.org/
Name : Pascal Thellmann
Title : Co-founder — Sales, Marketing and PR
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/pascalthellmann/
Telegram : https://twitter.com/pascalthellmann?lang=en
Name : Deniz Dalkilic
Title : Co-founder — Lead developer
LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/dnzdlklc
Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/denizdalkilic/
Name : Thomas Campbell
Title : Full Stack Developer
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/campbelltj/
Name Saburo Suzuki
Title : Full Stack Developer
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/saburo-suzuki-626859154/
Name : Simon Kruse
Title : Community Manager
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-kruse-959287154/
Extra Links : https://twitter.com/crusoes?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Name : Uwe Thellmann
Title : Advisors
LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/uwethellmann?lang=en
Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwethellmann/?locale=de_DE
Name : Cathy Tao
Title : Advisor
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/cathy-tao-31411419/
Name : Shahaf Bar-Geffen
Title : Advisor
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/shahafbg/
Name : Sean Hoge
Title : Advisor
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/sean-hoge-08b95393/
Name : George Li
Title : Advisor
LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/gliinbox
Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligeorge/
