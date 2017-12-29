Bounty0x Is Here To Change The Way People Make Money With Cryptos

Another great project you should keep an eye on is Bounty0x. They have an already working platform, existing user base and a team with a track record delivering projects.

Coin Name : Bounty0x tokens (BNTY)

Total Supply : 500,000,000 Bounty0x tokens (BNTY)

Circulating Supply : 114,967,118 BNTY

Market Cap : $18.5M

Pre Ico Price : 1 BNTY = 0.0132 USD

Ico Price : 1 BNTY = $0.0165

White Paper : https://bounty0x.io/whitepaper.pdf

Information About Bounty0x:

Bounty0x is introducing a decentralized bounty hunting network with a staking and token burning based review system for submissions driven by blockchain technology. The Bounty0x Coin (BTNY) is a tradable token that will provide a platform where bounty hunters will be able to receive payments in tokens in exchange for completing bounty tasks for ICO startups.

Bounty0x provides solutions for online marketing, software development, consulting, and research. It will address the issue of ad blindness, by harnessing influencer marketing. The platform will provide an efficient way for developers to identify bugs in their code by making review available and only paying when actual errors are found. Bounty0x will decentralize the consulting industry making experts available to train on the latest industry trends globally. Things like a cure for breast cancer can have a bounty set by governments, corporations, or NGO’s. .

This unique platform provides an efficient way to review tasks, handle all payments, provide individual assistance when needed, and capture a larger advertising and marketing audience. There are multiple platforms for freelancers, but Bounty0x is the first one designed for bounties in particular, and is built for bounty management.

Bounties within the platform will have 3 types, simple bounties which can be checked automatically by Bounty0x algorithms and API’s with no humans involved. Sheriff bounties are a way for Sheriffs to earn tokens by completing correct verifications. The last level is Super bounties, which will need to be accepted by the project owner or admin, and will be used for highly technical tasks or subjective bounties.

https://bounty0x.io

Social Media Information :

Facebook

URL : https://www.facebook.com/bounty0x/

Likes : 177 likes and 183 followers

Twitter

URL : https://twitter.com/bounty0x

Followers : 15.4k Followers

How Many Tweets / Retweets In The Last 7 Days : 10 tweets/retweets

Telegram

URL : https://t.me/bounty0x

Users : 2, 596 members

Reddit

URL : https://www.reddit.com/r/Bounty0x/

Readers : 137 readers

Youtube

URL : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6Sy-x4BhFR8CDT2bjGrLw

Subscribers : 20 followers

Medium

URL : https://blog.bounty0x.io/

Followers: (publication)

How Many Updates In The Last 7 Days : 3 posts

LinkedIn

URL : https://www.linkedin.com/company/bounty0xnetwork/

Followers : 9 followers

GitHub

URL : https://github.com/bounty0x

How Many Updates In The Last 7 Days : 1 post

Discord

URL: https://discord.gg/MkzjzaU

Staff / Team Info :

Name : Angelo Adam

Title : Co-founder — Operations

Extra Links : http://www.dcldc.org/

Name : Pascal Thellmann

Title : Co-founder — Sales, Marketing and PR

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/pascalthellmann/

Telegram : https://twitter.com/pascalthellmann?lang=en

Name : Deniz Dalkilic

Title : Co-founder — Lead developer

LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/dnzdlklc

Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/denizdalkilic/

Name : Thomas Campbell

Title : Full Stack Developer

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/campbelltj/

Name Saburo Suzuki

Title : Full Stack Developer

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/saburo-suzuki-626859154/

Name : Simon Kruse

Title : Community Manager

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/simon-kruse-959287154/

Extra Links : https://twitter.com/crusoes?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Name : Uwe Thellmann

Title : Advisors

LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/uwethellmann?lang=en

Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwethellmann/?locale=de_DE

Name : Cathy Tao

Title : Advisor

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/cathy-tao-31411419/

Name : Shahaf Bar-Geffen

Title : Advisor

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/shahafbg/

Name : Sean Hoge

Title : Advisor

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/sean-hoge-08b95393/

Name : George Li

Title : Advisor

LinkedIn : https://twitter.com/gliinbox

Extra Links : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligeorge/

