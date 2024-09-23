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Annual iPhone Releases: Is Apple Innovating or Just Feeding Corporate Greed?

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byNikk@nikklauss

Copywriter and oil painter

September 23rd, 2024
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Nikk@nikklauss

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tech-companies#apple#apple-iphone-16#apple-iphone-yearly-upgrade#innovation-vs-consumerism#apple-marketing-strategy#iphone-16-features#iphone-upgrade-cycle#hackernoon-top-story

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