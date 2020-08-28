[Announcement] Running Your Containers on AWS Is Coming Up On Twitch in September 2020

Have you ever had questions about running your containers on AWS? If so, this upcoming, Developers, Let's Code session is for you!

Coming soon on 02 September 2020 as part of the AWS Developers, Let’s Code series live-streamed on Twitch, is a special informative session called ‘Running Your Containers on AWS’. You can discover more about the whole series and this session over here.

Presented by AWS live on Twitch, Developers, Let’s Code is a weekly learning series with hands-on demos and virtual sessions tackling interesting core dev concepts and some of the hottest topics in cloud technology.

Led by AWS experts, these sessions are designed to help you acquire new skills, launch your applications, and learn the fundamentals in the AWS cloud - all within an innovative, safe, and supportive environment.

What will you learn at ‘Running Your Containers on AWS’?

This container focused session is designed to be practical, informative, and easy to apply. Containers have become the most common way to deploy applications, especially if you are building one using microservices architecture.

They allow you to standardise your tooling for building and deploying applications, while simplifying common tasks such as logging, metrics, and scaling your app to run a certain number of copies.

There are several ways to run containers on AWS, and this session will focus on using AWS Elastic Beanstalk to help you get started quickly with containers, and focus on building your application, instead of the accompanying infrastructure requirements.

We will cover how AWS Elastic Beanstalk makes it easy to get your container running on a single Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) host, and then change the configuration to scale our application to have multiple copies behind an AWS Application Load Balancer.

We will then proceed to configure a custom domain for our application and issue, validate, and apply an SSL certificate using AWS Certificate Manager at no additional cost.

Key session takeaways: You will learn how to set up a container-based service behind an Application Load Balancer with an SSL Certificate and deploy automatically with a CI/CD pipeline connected to your code repository.

Register now for the Containers episode at AWS Developers, Let's Code

Join us live on Twitch at Developers, Let’s Code.

Click here to register now for the session 'Running Your Containers on AWS' - happening on 02 September 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm AEST.

Or head to codewithAWS.com

We look forward to seeing you then, where you will learn how to get your application deployed in under an hour in this practical, hands-on live stream!

