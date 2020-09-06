[Announcement] Join Us For Filecoin Master Classes

Filecoin is a decentralized storage network, powered by cryptocurrency, designed to store humanity’s most important information. It aims to solve a fundamental problem with today’s web: how to safeguard huge troves of data, whether it’s scientific data sets, priceless works of art, essential historical records, and so much more. Filecoin is a project of Protocol Labs, an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory.

Protocol Labs is just one of many parties devoting their energy, talent, and resources to making Filecoin an important building block of the internet’s evolving infrastructure. We can't wait to see what the larger Filecoin community builds on the network.

The Filecoin team is hosting a series of free, virtual Master Classes for anyone interested in learning more about how to build on the Filecoin network. Join us and become a master building on Filecoin.

Our first session, Monday, August 17, at 1 PM PDT, will show you how to integrate the Slate API with Filecoin and IPFS. Slate is a storage application and Filecoin network client that allows you to store images, audio, video, and data through a graphical interface or API. This session will be hosted by Jimmy Lee, creator of Slate.

Slate is entirely open source. Join more than a dozen contributors and a whole community creating an entire development, design, and product management process in the open!

Register here

Event link will be provided after registration.

Tags