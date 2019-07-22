10+ Resources Every IPFS Developer Should Know About

After around a year of working on IPFS, I have come up with a nearly exhaustive & minimal list of resources to get started with IPFS; for beginners and programmers. So, folks here it is.

Complete IPFS, Libp2p, IPLD, Multiformats, IPFS Cluster, Filecoin Guide

If you are interested in IPFS, Libp2p, Ethereum, Zero-knowledge Proofs, DeFi, CryptoEconomics, IPLD, Multiformats, and other Web 3.0 projects, concepts and interactive tutorials, then be sure to check out SimpleAsWater.

“Understanding IPFS in Depth” Series

This series is divided into 6 parts, each part covering different aspects of IPFS including, an overview of IPFS, IPNS, IPLD, Multiformats, Libp2p, and Filecoin. In each part, we try to understand the need for the component, What is it and How it works and at the last, we play with the same things that we studied about in a hands-on tutorial.

“IPFS Cluster” Series

As we explore IPFS, we start realizing a need for managing the IPFS nodes. IPFS helps us to manage a large number of nodes, hence large amounts of data. So, in this IPFS Cluster series, we first understand What is a Cluster and How it works in-depth. In the last part of the series, we go through a hands-on tutorial in which we build a 2 node IPFS Cluster Setup.

Some Fun Stuff

In this small post, we host a website on IPFS using IPNS.

Hosting a site for free on IPFS

Proto School: Interactive tutorials on decentralized web protocols

If you want to have a good understanding of how the decentralized web protocols work using fun tutorials, then proto school is the place for you to hang out.

ProtoSchool

If you have any suggestions or want any resource added to this list, then shoot the link in the comments.

Thanks for reading ;)

About the Author

Vaibhav Saini is a Co-Founder of TowardsBlockchain, an MIT Cambridge Innovation Center incubated startup.

