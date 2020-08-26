"Experience Imposes the Strongest Psychological Inertia" - Andrey Sergeenkov, Noonies Nominee

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Andrey Sergeenkov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes, Technology, and Decentralization categories. Andrey has been nominated for four separate awards and is anxiously awaiting the day when DeFi becomes mainstream.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Andrey had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Crypto Future Ico Interview

2. Tell us a bit about yourself

I am an independent journalist and growth hacker. My main purpose is to make things better and create the type of change you'd like to see in the world.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I am creating unique growth ideas which brings 100 times your ROI. Guaranteed!

4. What are you most excited about right now?

DeFi becoming mainstream.

5. What are you worried about right now?

People need a vaccination not for Covid-19 virus, but for informational viruses.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

: the search either voluntarily or involuntarily follows a familiar path.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Governments and corporations have finally found a way to control mankind through fear of viruses. This approach works hundreds of times more effectively than the fear of terrorism.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Education of young generations and creating a decentralized international political party.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

If everyone unites around the idea, they can stop the expansion and death of the universe. But they'll need millions of years of targeted development.

10. What are you currently learning?

TRIZ - theory of the resolution of invention-related tasks.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Head to NOONIES.TECH and vote for Andrey Sergeenkov!

Tags