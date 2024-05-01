Andrey Nayman Reveals the Vision Behind Magic Square's Unique Web3 Ecosystem





In this exclusive interview, Andrey Nayman, co-founder of Magic Square, shares his journey in the blockchain industry and the inspirations behind creating a community-driven App Store.





Ishan Pandey: Hi Andrey, great to have you here. To start off, could you share a bit about your background and what inspired you to co-found Magic Square?





Andrey Nayman: I've been in the blockchain industry since 2013. My experiences leading various tech companies inspired me to start Magic Square. We're building a community-driven App Store that makes using decentralized apps simpler and safer. I’m passionate about using my blockchain knowledge to create something valuable and innovative for users worldwide.





Ishan Pandey: Magic Square offers a unique ecosystem for discovering Web3 projects. Can you explain what sets Magic Store apart from other platforms in the space?

Andrey Nayman: Magic Square is all about putting users first. Imagine it like a big online store, but instead of selling physical items, we present Web3 Apps. Magic Store is a way for users to discover all trusted Dapps and engage with them in one place. What makes us different is that we check every app really carefully before putting it in our store. This makes our platform safe and easy to use, whether you're new to Web3 or already an expert.





Ishan Pandey: Given the diverse offerings within the Magic Square ecosystem like Magic Karma and Hot Offers, how do these features enhance the user experience and engagement?





Andrey Nayman: Magic Karma and Hot Offers are innovative features designed to enhance the user experience on Magic Square. Magic Karma serves as our reputation system – users receive daily rewards for contributing to the Magic Ecosystem, such as trying out new apps or participating in community activities, earning them points. These points can then be exchanged for exciting rewards. On the other hand, Hot Offers form our engagement layer, where users can complete tasks provided by the listed projects and receive real payments for their efforts. Together, these features keep our users happy and engaged while using our platform.





Ishan Pandey: The $SQR token plays a central role in the Magic Square community. Could you discuss how it integrates into the ecosystem and what its benefits are for users?

Andrey Nayman: The $SQR token is like the heart of Magic Square. Users earn $SQR as a reward for doing things on our platform every day. You can stake $SQR to unlock special benefits if you're a member. You'll get paid in $SQR when you earn rewards through Hot Offers. We also use $SQR to reach the right people in our marketing efforts.





To join Launchpad sales, you must stake even more $SQR. So, $SQR is important for everyone using Magic Square. It's what keeps everything running smoothly and helps our community grow.





Ishan Pandey: Community-driven platforms depend heavily on user participation. How does Magic Square encourage community involvement in project voting and validation?





Andrey Nayman: Community is at the core of every crypto project. At Magic Square, we believe in bringing the crypto community together in one place. Here, users can decide which projects make it onto our platform, shaping their future. Our community moderators actively gather feedback, which our product team uses to create a roadmap aligned with their needs. To make our community feel valued and engaged, we offer daily rewards through Karma Points and exciting opportunities through Hot Offers. We also host regular surveys where users can share their ideas and feedback, ensuring our platform evolves based on their input.





Ishan Pandey: Affiliate programs are common in Web3, but Magic Boost offers a unique twist. Can you elaborate on how this program works and what its advantages are for both users and developers?





Andrey Nayman: Affiliate programs are common in Web3, but Magic Boost offers a unique twist. Here's how it works: Users can easily monetize their communities by sharing affiliate offers from listed projects. With one click, they share these offers on social media. When their friends engage and convert, users receive instant payouts. This benefits the user by allowing them to earn effortlessly while supporting their favorite projects. For developers, Magic Boost expands their reach and boosts user acquisition, enhancing app visibility and credibility.





Ishan Pandey: Looking forward, what are some key developments or milestones that the Magic Square community can anticipate in the near future?





Andrey Nayman: In the near future, our Launchpad will be a big focus. It's designed to help projects grow steadily and connect with our community. We'll customize our approach, using both public and private sales, to give projects the best chance of success. With our active community, we'll make sure these projects get plenty of attention. Stay tuned for more updates as we work together to shape the future of Web3!





Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program . HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR.



