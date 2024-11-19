An Open-Source Platform for Multi-Agent AI Orchestration

Bluemarz is a new python written AI framework; it’s also an open-source platform specifically designed for managing and orchestrating multiple AI agents. It brings a measure of scalability and flexibility that’s been lacking in the Ai open-source industry.
From its stateless architecture to its support for multiple language models (such as OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini), Bluemarz offers a robust solution to meet enterprise needs around scalability, security, and privacy — all crucial for projects/organizations handling sensitive data and complex workflows. Let’s briefly dive into what makes Bluemarz a unique and powerful tool for developers looking to deploy Ai agents at scale.
Installation: You can get Bluemarz running by installing it from GitHub using pip:
pip install git+https://github.com/StartADAM/bluemarz.git
Basic Workflow: Bluemarz introduces three main concepts: Agent, Session, and Assignment. These allow developers to set up a flexible workflow where multiple agents can interact within the same session, pulling from different LLMs as needed. Here’s an example of a simple session from its repo:
import bluemarz as bm
import asyncio
async def procedural_example():
# Initialize an agent using OpenAI
agent = bm.openai.OpenAiAssistant.from_id(api_key, assistant_id)
# Start a session
session = bm.openai.OpenAiAssistantNativeSession.new_session(api_key)
# Assign the agent to the session
task = bm.Assignment(agent, session)
task.add_message(bm.SessionMessage(role=bm.MessageRole.USER, text="What can you do?"))
# Run the task and display the result
res = await task.run_until_breakpoint()
print(res)
asyncio.run(procedural_example())
Bluemarz addresses significant limitations that other platforms like LangChain, LangGraph, and Chainlit haven’t fully solved, especially around multi-agent, multi-LLM support, and session scalability.
Providers: These are the LLMs Bluemarz supports, including OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini, with the flexibility to work with on-premises models.
Sessions: Sessions represent interactions that are entirely stateless in Bluemarz, running and storing sessions within your LLM provider’s infrastructure.
Agents and Assignments: Agents can be defined and assigned to sessions dynamically. Bluemarz supports both manual and programmatic agent assignments, allowing real-time changes during active sessions.
One of the most powerful features of Bluemarz is the ability to define reusable tools. Tools extend the capabilities of LLMs by connecting them to external systems, data sources, or services. Here’s an example of a tool that converts Celsius to Kelvin:
class TemperatureConverter(bm.SyncTool):
def __init__(self):
self._spec = bm.ToolSpec.model_validate({
"id": "convert_celsius_to_kelvin",
"name": "Convert Celsius to Kelvin",
"description": "Converts a temperature from Celsius to Kelvin",
"toolType": "sync",
"variables": {
"temperature": {
"type": "string",
"description": "Temperature in Celsius",
},
},
})
def call(self, tool_call: bm.ToolCall) -> bm.ToolCallResult:
temp_celsius = int(tool_call.arguments.get("temperature", "0"))
kelvin = temp_celsius + 273.15
return bm.ToolCallResult(tool_call=tool_call, text=str(kelvin))
Once defined, this tool can be used across different agents and sessions, providing a single point of configuration for any agent needing temperature conversions.
If you’re looking to contribute to a new, powerful, and flexible, open-source solution check it out: