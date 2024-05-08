Search icon
ReadWrite
    An Introduction to Docker Stack: Deployment and Secrets Managementby@sofianeouafir
    252 reads

    An Introduction to Docker Stack: Deployment and Secrets Management

    by SofianeMay 8th, 2024
    Docker Stack is an essential tool for managing Docker services across multiple nodes in a Docker Swarm. In this tutorial, I dive into Docker Stack’s deployment capabilities and the secure management of secrets. I use a practical example involving Drupal and Postgres to show you how to use Docker Stack.
    featured image - An Introduction to Docker Stack: Deployment and Secrets Management
    Sofiane HackerNoon profile picture

    You can see the hands-on video here: https://blog.sofianeouafir.com/docker/video-hands-on-introduction-to-docker-stack

    Introduction to Docker Stack

    Docker Stack is an essential tool for managing Docker services across multiple nodes in a Docker Swarm using a docker-compose.yml file. In this tutorial, I dive into Docker Stack’s deployment capabilities and the secure management of secrets, using a practical example involving Drupal and PostgreSQL.

    Docker-Compose File Setup

    Here’s our docker-compose.yml file that sets up the Drupal and PostgreSQL services:

    version: '3.8' services: drupal: image: drupal:8.2 ports: - "8080:80" deploy: replicas: 2 update_config: parallelism: 2 delay: 10s restart_policy: condition: on-failure

    postgres: image: postgres:14 secrets: - psql-pw environment: POSTGRES_PASSWORD_FILE: /run/secrets/psql-pw POSTGRES_DB: drupal POSTGRES_USER: user deploy: placement: constraints: [node.role == manager]

    secrets: psql-pw: external: true

    Understanding the Deploy Section

    The deploy section of the Docker Compose file specifies deployment strategies in a swarm environment, including:

    • Replicas: Defines the number of instances for the service.
    • Update_config:
    • Parallelism: Sets how many service tasks are updated simultaneously.
    • Delay: Adds a delay between updates to different service tasks to ensure smooth roll-outs.
    • Restart_policy:
    • Condition: Determines under what conditions the service should be restarted.

    Managing Secrets in Docker Stack

    What is a Docker Secret?

    A Docker secret securely stores and manages sensitive data within Docker services, encrypted during transit and at rest, and only accessible by specifically authorized services.

    Managing Secrets with Docker Stack

    Secrets can be managed in Docker Stack in two ways:

    • Using Secret Files: Ideal for development, storing sensitive data in local files securely transferred into Docker Swarm during deployment.
    • secrets: psql-pw: file: ./your-file.txt
    • External Secrets: For production, secrets are created directly in Docker using the CLI, avoiding the storage of sensitive information in files.
    • secrets: psql-pw: external: true

    Hands-On: Deploying the Stack in Docker Swarm

    To deploy your stack in Docker Swarm, follow these steps:

    Step 1: Prepare Your Docker Environment

    Ensure Docker is running and connected to your Docker Swarm. Refer to this guide for setting up a 3-node Docker Swarm.

    Step 2: Create and Edit the docker-compose.yml File

    On your swarm node, initialize and edit the docker-compose file to inclue our own docker-compose file:

    touch docker-compose.yml; vim docker-compose.yml;

    Step 3: Create the Secret

    echo "myverysecretpassword" | docker secret create psql-pw -

    Step 4: Deploy the Stack

    docker stack deploy -c docker-compose.yml demo-stack

    Step 5: Verify the Deployment

    • List Services: docker stack services demo-stack
    • List Tasks: docker stack ps demo-stack

    Step 6: View the Secrets in the Container

    Get inside the container

    docker exec -it [container-name] bash

    See the secret values

    cat /run/secrets/psql-pw

    Step 7: View Logs and Debug

    docker service logs drupal docker service logs postgres

    Step 8: Play with your configs

    For example, you can scale up and down your services by editing the replicas values in your docker-compose file and re-deploy using the same deploy command.

    Step 9: Play with your Drupal app!

    Your drupal application should now be up and running on port 8080!

    Conclusion

    You have successfully configured a robust Docker Swarm with three nodes. This setup is now running efficient instances of Drupal and PostgreSQL, demonstrating Docker Stack’s powerful capabilities for real-world applications.

    Happy deploying!

    About Author

    Sofiane HackerNoon profile picture
    Sofiane@sofianeouafir
    I share my passion for computer stuff
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

