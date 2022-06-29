An Introduction To Blockchain Games

In this article, you will learn how blockchain games work and how you can make money from gaming. The best part of these games is that the game based tokens can be sold, traded and exchanged for real world assets, cryptocurrency or cash. Blockchain games are currently a popular trend and today, I will be telling you more about blockchain games. You will also get some inside gist on the top blockchain games in 2022 and the new developments that blockchain gaming will bring to the gaming world. In addition, you can become more established in the business of gaming, as well as teaching other gamers how to make money.





What are Blockchain Games?





Gaming has always been popular, but the new blockchain games are on the lips of everyone in the gaming industry. Blockchain games are not just video games that you play for the fun of it, they have the ability to make you some cool cash as a gamer. In simple terms, blockchain games are games built on blockchain technology.









Blockchain technology is usually included in the back end of the game or in the game mechanics itself. This means that in-game assets are stored on your own blockchain wallet and you can trade these assets for a profit. The availability of blockchain games makes more young people interested in gaming because of the incentives provided by the gaming platforms.





Blockchain games are currently a popular trend and today, I will be telling you more about blockchain games. In this article, you will learn how blockchain games work and how you can make money from gaming. You will also get some inside gist on the top blockchain games in 2022 and the new developments that blockchain gaming will bring to the gaming world. Without further ado, let us get started on today's business.



How Blockchain Games Work





Imagine playing a video game in which you could get cryptocurrency tokens and NFTs within the games. That is exactly how blockchain games are run: the tokens that players earn could be the regular cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc, or special cryptocurrency tokens named after the game. The best part of these games is that the game-based tokens can be sold, traded, and exchanged for real-world assets, cryptocurrency or cash.









Blockchain games often adopt a decentralized system in which anyone can have access to the gaming server. Records of games played are available for players to see and analyze for future games. This means that no single person can cheat in the gaming system. External influences designed to favor specific players are removed. Digital assets owned by gamers are stored on the gaming system and in some cases, even when the gamers have closed their accounts, they can still access their digital assets.





There are some blockchain games that provide an educational learning model. These games provide a learn and earn system where players can learn about the blockchain and earn after learning is completed. The games may teach you about the blockchain or about cryptocurrency trading. These blockchain games help you unwind after a long day and reward you with cryptocurrency tokens if you are a top player.



How To Make Money From Blockchain Games





Making money from blockchain games often requires investing your money into the gaming process. Players are often required to use their money or cryptocurrency tokens to buy in-game tools and assets that enable them to participate in these games. You should have the mindset that gaming is a fun activity and any money you make from blockchain games is a topping on your ice cream.





Then you can register on popular gaming platforms like Axie Infinity and MegaFans. After registration, learn the key rules of each gaming platform you join and play with a winning mindset. While playing these games, try to collect as many digital assets as possible. You can collect cards, cryptocurrency tokens and NFTs to exchange, sell and lend for a profit.





In addition, as you become more established in the business of gaming, you can make money by teaching other gamers.





You can create a masterclass on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch or on educational websites like Coursera . You can also join gaming groups where community members earn by helping each other perform given tasks. If you want to make the most out of blockchain gaming financially, becoming a blockchain game developer is the main way to go. There are many opportunities available for you to make money from blockchain gaming: grab the one most convenient for you.



The Top Blockchain Games of 2022





The Blockchain gaming industry is a multi-billion dollar industry and there are many games competing for the top positions. However, I have compiled a list of five blockchain games that have taken the blockchain gaming industry by storm in 2022 below.





Axie Infinity: Axie Infinity is a non-fungible token(NFT) based online video game. Players can earn AXS tokens while playing and deciding the future of games. The game is one of the most popular: currently, Axie Infinity boasts up to 2,800,000 daily users and a revenue generation of $3.6 billion traded on the Axie Infinity marketplace.

Decentraland: Decentraland is a 3D virtual browser online space that enables gamers to buy virtual plots of land as NFTs on the MANA cryptocurrency. MANA is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Gamers can create scenes, artworks and even challenges with a Builder tool. You can also take part in events and win rewards.

CryptoKitties: CryptoKitties is an online game built on the Ethereum blockchain that provides digital collectible cats for gamers. Each cat is called a CryptoKitty and is completely owned by the gamer: it is unique and cannot be replicated or destroyed. You can buy and sell different cats on the platform, as well as earn rewards.

The Sandbox: The Sandbox is a virtual world game where players can build and monetize parts of their games. You can play and buy LAND: the marketplace is available for different transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. You can also create games and purchase assets with the SAND token, while earning your rewards.

DeFi Kingdoms: DeFi Kingdoms is a DeFi-based game that provides gamers with usable NFTs. You can purchase land in the game to build a kingdom of your own. There is also the opportunity to own the JEWEL token which is built on the Harmony One Protocol. You can also farm and stake your tokens to earn a profit.





The Future of Blockchain Gaming





Blockchain gaming is a rapidly growing industry. According to a Q1 2022 report from DappRadar and Blockchain Alliance, the blockchain industry grew by a whopping 2000 percent. In addition, there were $2.5 billion in investments in the blockchain gaming industry in the last quarter. This is as against the $4 billion investment in the industry for the whole of 2021.









This shows that more individuals and organizations are currently investing in the blockchain industry than before. The investments in blockchain gaming have proven themselves profitable: there is currently more adoption of blockchain games all over the world. In January 2022, a Coindesk and Yahoo! report showed that the number of blockchain games had doubled, almost reaching 400.





There are great predictions for blockchain gaming in 2022. Out of these speculations, I believe that it is most likely that more investors will put their money into the blockchain industry. It is also likely that more blockchain games will be produced and in the next few years to come, the job of a blockchain game developer will be one of the most lucrative in the technology industry.





However, it is a possibility that there will be increased competition in the blockchain gaming industry because more people will be aware of the opportunities available. At that point, because of the saturation in the industry, making money from the blockchain gaming industry might become more difficult. In my opinion, if you want to earn from blockchain gaming, start playing the games now.