An Introduction to 5G Networks and IoT

5G networks will accelerate the growth of IoT by providing faster data transfer speeds (average 10 times faster than 4G) Communication latency(ping) will be reduced to a very low level compared to the previous generation. The bandwidth of 5G is also 10 times higher than the bandwidth of 4G in terms of the number of devices connected in a network. Consumers will spend more than $14 trillion on IoT devices and services by 2026. The top three IoT solutions for business are anticipated: remote monitoring, asset tracking and smart facility management.