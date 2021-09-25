An Intro to Dynamic CDK Dashboards

The CDK uses a four-step process to convert your code into a CloudFormation template: construct, prepare, validate, and synthesize. We'll create a CloudWatch dashboard construct that dynamically adds widgets for every DynamoDB table in the construct's scope. The first property is a reference to the dashboard that will store all of the widgets that you create. It should register itself as an Aspect in its scope and create the dashboard construct. Add a constructor to the class in `lib/dynamoDashboard.ts.