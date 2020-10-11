Before you go, check out these stories!

An Intelligent Tool That Attends Your Meetings For You

October 11th 2020
@aazarAazar

I speak fluent Python (I guess)

Ever been to meetings you didn't want to be a part of? Meetings you could do better without but, you had to go through thoroughly because you didn't know when your name can be announced and you knew you'd have to respond then. Yeah, we have all been there.

That's where "MSorryWhat!?" - my weekend project comes into play. It's a simple speech-recognition which comes with hot word detection which a user can set, upon complete configuration (which doesn't take more than 5 minutes), MSorryWhat listens to your meeting while you do whatever else it is that you want to do and it notifies you whenever your selected hot word is detected!

It is a simple javascript based application living here. It leverages the Webhooks and Notifications services of IFTTT (If this then that) app, to notify you when your name is announced, on the backend it leverages chrome's speech recognition engine.

I spent 10 minutes to create a demo for the tool which can be viewed here:

I'd love to hear feedback, ideas to improve anything!

Oh, and this was my first Javascript project and my first Hacker Noon post and I am already loving both!

Ta-ta!

