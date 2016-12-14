AMP, iOS, Scrolling and Position Fixed Redo — the wrapper approach

AMP is currently experimenting with a new approach to implement scrollable iframes. It’s described in detail in AMP, iOS, Scrolling Redo 2 — the shadow wrapper approach.
This article is a follow up on the problem and solution described in the original post AMP, iOS, Scrolling and Position Fixed.
To reminisce, AMP documents are often shown in a scrollable iframe. The structure would normally look like this:
<html>
<head>
<title>I'm a Web App and I show AMP documents</title>
<style>
iframe {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<iframe … width="100%" height="100%"
scrolling="yes"
src="https://cdn.ampproject.org/c/pub1.com/doc1"></iframe>
</body>
</html>
This generally works great in most of browsers. We did try many other approaches, including sizing iframe by the content and scrolling the main document. But they all have significant functional detriments and performance issues. See the original post for details.
However, iOS Safari does not support scrollable iframes. In other words
scrolling="yes" is simply ignored. See this demo. The long-standing iOS Safari issue can be found at bugs.webkit.org/149264.
We found an original workaround codified in the ViewportBindingNaturalIosEmbed_. In short, we scroll the actual
<body> element of the document. Thus, even though the iframe itself does not scroll, the content of the iframe does.
The resulting AMP document looks like this:
<html AMP
style="overflow-y: auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;">
<head></head>
<body
style="
overflow-y: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
">
<!-- document content -->
</body>
</html>
The iframe now scrolls! This has been the solution we used in AMP for a year. However, a list of problems was adding up over time. The are described in detail in original post, but in short:
position:absolute on the
<body> is unexpected and interferes with author styles. One side effect, for instance, is we don’t allow customizing margin on the
<body> element.
scrollTop,
scrollLeft,
scrollHeight and
scrollWidth do not work due to bugs.webkit.org/106133. This is solved by injecting DOM with “fake” measuring elements as described in the original post.
position:fixed is buggy inside the
-webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch container. See bugs.webkit.org/154399.
<body> which is expensive, reduces scrollable area and occasionally breaks existing layouts. Hiding headers causes significant jumps in UI and broken scrolling.
Can we improve on this? Enter the new solution…
The new solution is codified in the ViewportBindingIosEmbedWrapper_.
At its core, the wrapper approach is similar to scrollable
<body>. Iframes still don’t scroll in iOS Safari and thus we need to scroll the content of the iframe. Since scrolling
<body> has a lot of problems, we could create a scrollable wrapper and place it between
<html> and
<body> elements. In other words, we would wrap the
<body> element in the scrollable container.
So, the new DOM structure would look like this:
<html AMP
style="overflow-y: auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;">
<head></head>
<i-amp-html-wrapper
style="
display: block;
overflow-y: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
">
<body style="position: relative;">
<!-- document content -->
</body>
</i-amp-html-wrapper>
</html>
While this inarguably looks very “strange”, it does indeed solve the original problem — it makes iframes scrollable on iOS Safari. In addition this also solves many problems described above:
<body> element: it’s normally positioned and has the default
overflow:visible style. AMP allows most of CSS styles anywhere in the DOM so this reduces our interference with authors’ styling.
scrollTop,
scrollLeft,
scrollHeight and
scrollWidth and thus “fake” measuring elements described in the original post are no longer needed.
<body> — simple padding on the wrapper element is sufficient.
However, the
position:fixed problem is still present in this solution. More on this later.
We implemented the wrapper solution and quickly ran into a small problem. A lot of people like to use
html > body selectors which we broke by injecting
i-amp-html-wrapper between
<html> and
<body>. As a fix, we renamed
i-amp-html-wrapper to
<html>.
The final DOM structure now looks like this:
<html AMP
style="overflow-y: auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;">
<head></head>
<html id="i-amp-html-wrapper"
style="
display: block;
overflow-y: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
">
<body style="position: relative;">
<!-- document content -->
</body>
</html>
</html>
Double the “strange”, double the fun. But
html > body CSS selectors now work correctly.
AMP runtime creates wrapper as early as possible in the startup. The existing
<body> element is simply reparented inside the wrapper:
// Create wrapper.
const wrapper = document.createElement('html');
wrapper.id = 'i-amp-html-wrapper';
// Setup classes and styles.
wrapper.className = document.documentElement.className;
document.documentElement.className = '';
document.documentElement.style = '...';
wrapper.style = '...';
// Attach wrapper straight inside the document root.
document.documentElement.appendChild(wrapper);
// Reparent the body.
const body = document.body;
wrapper.appendChild(body);
Object.defineProperty(document, 'body', {
get: () => body,
});
This code is mostly straightforward, with a small nuance — reparenting the body resets
document.body to
null, thus we need to override
document.body property back to the original
<body> element, which is done using
Object.defineProperty.
While the wrapper approach solves many issues, the
position:fixed problem still remains.
This problem is described in detail in the original post. The related iOS Safari bug is bugs.webkit.org/154399.
In short, a
position:fixed element inside the
-webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch container jumps and flickers when scrolling. It looks like the
position:fixed element is slightly scrolled and then quickly jumps back into its correct place. See this video for demo.
In our original solution, we move qualifying
position:fixed elements out of the original
<body> and into the synthetic “fixed layer” element that’s placed in DOM outside the
-webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch container.
The final DOM structure looks like this:
<html AMP
style="overflow-y: auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;">
<head></head>
<html id="i-amp-html-wrapper"
style="
display: block;
overflow-y: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
">
<body style="position: relative;">
<!-- document content -->
</body>
</html>
<body id="i-amp-fixed-layer"
style="
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
pointer-events: none;
">
<!-- fixed elements reparented here -->
</body>
</html>
Thus, we end up with two
<html> elements and two
<body> elements. It looks completely crazy, but it does solve the two original problems: iframes now scroll and
position:fixed elements do not flicker.
Obviously, we’d be much nicer if the underlying iOS Safari issue were fixed (bugs.webkit.org/149264).
