"Always Sleep on Emails Before Sending Them", Interview with Mina Down

Mina Down from Canada: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.
I am a researcher, writer and teacher who is interested in technologies that will add to the social good. I focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies because I believe these technologies are analogous to the steam engine or printing press in previous eras. They will fundamentally change the way society is organized at social, economic and political levels.
I write articles on technology for fun. I do academic research in other areas as a job.
The economic and creative explosion that will come after the pandemic shutdown is over.
Social fallout of pandemic (increased social tension/unrest, family tensions, mental health issue, domestic violence, and other social problems that are being exacerbated right now under conditions of shutdown)
To always sleep on emails before sending them.
Working (and working out) from home. Missing my usual family visits and hoping things return to a more normal state soon.
Real estate/property (boring but true)
USA's social/political collapse
Google maps (my self-navigation skills suck), Facebook/WhatsApp/Twitter (to stay in touch with friends, and updated with latest news from around the world), Instagram (them nice nice pictures).
Both
