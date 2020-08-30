"Always Sleep on Emails Before Sending Them", Interview with Mina Down

Mina Down from Canada: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BUSINESS Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - INVESTING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a researcher, writer and teacher who is interested in technologies that will add to the social good. I focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies because I believe these technologies are analogous to the steam engine or printing press in previous eras. They will fundamentally change the way society is organized at social, economic and political levels.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write articles on technology for fun. I do academic research in other areas as a job.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The economic and creative explosion that will come after the pandemic shutdown is over.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Social fallout of pandemic (increased social tension/unrest, family tensions, mental health issue, domestic violence, and other social problems that are being exacerbated right now under conditions of shutdown)

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

To always sleep on emails before sending them.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Working (and working out) from home. Missing my usual family visits and hoping things return to a more normal state soon.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Real estate/property (boring but true)

9. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

USA's social/political collapse

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google maps (my self-navigation skills suck), Facebook/WhatsApp/Twitter (to stay in touch with friends, and updated with latest news from around the world), Instagram (them nice nice pictures).

11. Would you be interested in recording a podcast with Hacker Noon, or doing an AMA?

Both

