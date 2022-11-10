Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verificationby@IshanOnTech
    394 reads

    AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) addresses the issue of trustless distribution of authenticated data. Users will be able to create identities that are independently confirmed and wholly distinct from one another while still on-chain. AllianceBlock and GBG have teamed up to provide KYC checks for TIDV. This is to protect against the increasingly complex ways that crypto-crime is done and to help build trust in the digital assets industry. Users only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process once to acquire a verifiable identity that can be used for authentication.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification
    web3#defi#digital-identity#web3#kyc
    IshanOnTech HackerNoon profile picture

    @IshanOnTech

    IshanOnTech

    Receive Stories from @IshanOnTech

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by IshanOnTech #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa