AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) addresses the issue of trustless distribution of authenticated data. Users will be able to create identities that are independently confirmed and wholly distinct from one another while still on-chain. AllianceBlock and GBG have teamed up to provide KYC checks for TIDV. This is to protect against the increasingly complex ways that crypto-crime is done and to help build trust in the digital assets industry. Users only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process once to acquire a verifiable identity that can be used for authentication.