77 Stories To Learn About Decentralized Web

Let's learn about Decentralized Web via these 77 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

You can now update your settings in Chrome or Firefox to connect to blockchain domains. Check out these seven examples to use for your decentralized websites.

The demand for Web3.0 solutions is at an all-time high, but there isn't enough material available to usher in the army of developers required to fill the job op

Back in the 1990’s, then-chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan used the phrase “irrational exuberance” to describe the rapid and relentless rise of stock markets amidst a preponderance of data that should have tempered market mania. Setting aside Greenspan’s role in stimulating such “irrational exuberance” via interest rate driven monetary policy, it seems as though his phrase is ripe for recycling when looking at the current fever for “decentralization”; particularly, decentralization as it would apply to blockchain, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies. Can blockchain as a foundation of Web 3.0 really be decentralized?

The Man Who Fell To Earth : The future of human curiosity is decentralized and open source.

The internet that most of the world sees is essentially identical. It’s called DNS, and most people understand this system to be the "legitimate" internet. This system is run by ICANN, a non-profit charged with determining who has the right to launch a domain extension (like a .com).

Interview David Vorick CEO of Skynet Labs about trends, pitfalls, why it’s important to own the data and how Homescreen's going to change the way we use the Web

Over the last years, but especially the last months, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) emerged to a popular and highly hyped niche within the crypto space.

Touted by some as the “Ethereum Killer”, Polkadot has over 250 projects building on it’s ever-growing ecosystem

Decentralization stands in opposition to centralization and is currently rapidly breaking into the world order of the modern world.

Why decentralization will allow a more fair and decent allocation of wealth, information, and opportunities.

Many artists hesitate to create NFTs, here's why they should.

Why is Decentralized Digital Identity the future of the web? Blockchain-based identity

Recently, the cloud computing company and hosting provider OVH has had a fire that caused nearly 3.6 million websites to go offline. Some of the websites effected was a government site for the French government, and even a cryptocurrency exchange. According to Reuters, many of those sites were told to, "activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze."

You will discover how Web 3 can improve the future for media users and media buyers within 3 minutes.

Picture this: The internet is no longer neutral. It has been taken over by large corporations who can now control what we see and what we don't on social media

Have you ever been visiting your grandparents and tried to explain tech concepts, like decentralized storage?

Hello World! It is about time, time that we asked you guys for help! I'm not talking about e-begging. What I'm talking about is that we want to stage a new site on StackOverFlow, but nobody knows about our proposal yet!

IPFS can be seen as a new decentralized Internet infrastructure on which various applications can be built in a secure & resilient way.

This interview is part of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest!

Let's dig in this new decentralized project about social media.

Web3 Infrastructure is seriously lacking in one department - data systems. Inery addresses the issues of centralized data management

Decentralized internet interview with Devendra Singh Khati.

I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped. Here’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype.

Like density launch, bandwidth's ascent steps past the satellite's single geostationary hall, the stage's third and one of disintegrated constellations...

Hey Hackers! This is the second last announcement of the HackerNoon Decentralized Internet Contest, 2021.

Hackers rejoice! Here we are again with the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners for the month of May and June!

Gratitude works its magic by serving as an antidote to negative emotions. It’s like white blood cells for the soul, protecting us from cynicism, entitlement, anger, and resignation. — Arianna Huffington, Thrive.

Welcome to another announcement of the HackerNoon Decentralized Web Writing Contest!

A summary of some of Lonero's biggest updates during 2020 and plans for 2021 regarding progress.

In this article, we will discuss the major differences in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

Web3, by definition, is a decentralized online ecosystem built on the blockchain intended to bring about a new generation of networked societies and commerce.

As far as the Internet is concerned one of the most significant hot-button issues has got to be the issue of privacy and restrictions. Currently, everyone seems to have an opinion over the prospect of providing restrictions and keeping other people from having access to some portions of the Internet-technology which, ideally, should have been for us all.

Current DevOps tools and practices can help develop applications on top of blockchains, and a more mature blockchain adoption can improve the DevOps practices.

Deeper Network, which is building the decentralized internet infrastructure for the Web 3.0, has broken Indiegogo records by raising over $1 million to become the most successful blockchain project in the history of the crowdfunding platform.

If you can tokenize a deed of ownership, why not tokenize documentation like driver licenses, passports, insurance policies, memberships, etc?

DeFi has been the leading narrative in the crypto space in 2020 with its pulsating innovation and stellar growth. Not only has the entire concept of financial services been turned on its head but we've also witnessed some of the speediest development in tech of all time. In the savage unforgiving decentralized landscape, competition is fierce and protocols are required to iterate almost daily to survive.

A decentralized Sybil-resistant social media network could soothe the polarization issue and clarify how the community truly thinks and feels

Blockchain has gained popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. However, will this innovation change the manner in which we execute later on?

Let's dive straight into Chapter Two of why the metaverse is broken and let's find out if we can fix it!

Gone are the days when big tech companies like Meta decide when and how to monetize your personal information. Or are they?

Momentous technologies often look useless. Especially information-related technologies. Why did we need the printing press, when most people were illiterate? Plus, the priest could already read aloud from a hand-copied Bible. Why did we need the personal computer, when people already had filing cabinets, type-writers, and TVs? Computers were for wealthy corporations.

Web3 Vs Web5 | Web3 To Web5 Evolution: Web5 Development the New Decentralized Web Venture. Web5 or Web3 which is better?

Decentralizing data management is the process of collecting, storing, organizing, retrieving, and processing data.

The race for the next decentralized social network has officially begun, following this tweet from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Alliance Block's Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) addresses the issue of trustless distribution of authenticated data.

I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay.

The Oracle of Liberty DAO or TheOoL.net is a super secure, censorship resistant and distributed information ecosystem.

Is decentralization of your digital identity possible, or is it yet another delusion being promoted by Web 3.0 cheerleaders?

With the December announcement, HackerNoon & Everscale bring you a surprise gift. We are extending the decentralized internet writing contest for 3 months.

There are websites you can use to build your reputation and stack cryptocurrency by working on Blockchain projects both as a bounty hunter or contributor.

The widespread use of social media has changed the way we communicate, however, not everyone thinks these changes are positive. For example, the lack of strict moderation of social media content has contributed to the spread of misinformation during the COVID-19 outbreak.Even before COVID-19, many users were unsatisfied of how social media platforms were addressing disinformation, censorship, privacy, political neutrality, user control, and malicious activity. Decentralized social networks and communities are more flexible than centralized ones, but they provide more opportunities for the disadvantages that are suppressed in centralized communities. This is the small paradox of decentralized communities.

Grygoriy Sytenko, the CEO of crypto wallet OWNR Wallet, gives an insider’s view on what’s going on in the niche of Decentralized Finance.

From web 1.0 through 2.0, things are about to turn around as a transition into the third phase of the web is unfolding.

What is the universal query protocol GraphQL and its application in modern blockchain platforms on the example of Free TON

For the last few months, there’s been a new hot topic in crypto circles: DApps! Even as someone with a beginner’s understanding of blockchains, cryptocurrencies and its related environments, I hadn’t heard of the term ‘DApp’ until quite recently. But ever since, I’ve been deeply intrigued by them and their potential to change the way we perceive and interact with apps.

Learn what decentralized social media networks mean, how they work, and what benefits they offer to users.

While I sit down to write, like any procrastinating writer of our times, I look for excuses that will keep me from the task at hand. It could be the windows and the weather (perhaps I need a pullover) or the more modern version of it – social media.

To understand what a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) means is to dissect the three keywords: decentralization, autonomy, and organization.

Find out about the rise of music NFTs, why musicians are minting Music NFTs, and how the music industry could be transformed with platforms like HEN Radio.

It’s time for Web2 to evolve to its next stage: Web3.

The internet is public infrastructure that has been highjacked by corporations and governments. Let's change that.

Decentralized web project vs. DFINITY project - 2 decentralization implementations; a 'little' secret discovered; comparing - identity, network, communication.

2020 was quite the year and this is especially true for aleph.im and the wider crypto space that saw significant growth and interest...

The decentralized internet is a topic of discussion for every internet user. Find out why Web 3.0 is most talked about and why it is significant in tech.

How to run a website on EOS blockchain

What do Google, Facebook, Youtube, Amazon, Uber and a phone book have in common? They are indexes — searchable lists of stuff. Google is a list of keywords mapped to the websites they appear in. Facebook is a list of profiles, posts, private messages, events and other types of information. Youtube has users, videos and comments. Amazon: merchants and items. Uber: drivers, customers and ride requests.

Comparing the significance of decentralized metaverses and web 3 hubs in the evolution of decentralized technology.

However, as Web3 technology evolves and matures, it will support deeper verticals such as manufacturing, engineering and smart cities.

Infura provides developers and enterprises with simple, reliable access to Web3 tools and infrastructure. Our Ethereum and IPFS API suite serves and supports thousands of decentralized applications every day.

Is the Metaverse going to end up little more than the video chat of the 21st Century, or does this idea, like Meta's most recent avatars, have legs?

I want to welcome you to libp2p! This guide will walk you through setting up a fully functional libp2p node, so that you can take control of the spacecraft 🚀 from that point on and build your application.

Nearing the end of 2021, most blockchain dApps still have large parts of their stack that are centralized. With Aleph VMs, you can decentralize the rest.

The decentralized web brings with it some interesting challenges and opportunities.

What is Web 3.0 and why should you care? 🤨 Amy Tom talks to Jaro Šatkevic, Head of Product at Mysterium Network, about the evolution of the web and Web 3.0.

In 2020, world events like the US general election and COVID-19 pandemic have shown us how both censorship and misinformation can become a political weapon. With lessons learned, how do we balance freedom of speech in 2021? Decentralizing online governance may be the answer.

Written with help from Nir Kabessa and Professor Dan Rubenstein.

Everything you need to know to create a simple Dapp on Tezos

Thank you for checking out the 77 most read stories about Decentralized Web on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.