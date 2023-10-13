Search icon
    77 Stories To Learn About Decentralized Web

    77 Stories To Learn About Decentralized Web

    by Learn Repo October 13th, 2023
    Learn everything you need to know about Decentralized Web via these 77 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Decentralized Web via these 77 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. dWeb Goes Mainstream: 7 Websites that are Better on the Blockchain

    You can now update your settings in Chrome or Firefox to connect to blockchain domains. Check out these seven examples to use for your decentralized websites.

    2. Essential Guide to Building a Decentralized eCommerce Platform with React and Solidity (Part 1)

    The demand for Web3.0 solutions is at an all-time high, but there isn't enough material available to usher in the army of developers required to fill the job op

    3. The Illusion of Decentralization

    Back in the 1990’s, then-chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan used the phrase “irrational exuberance” to describe the rapid and relentless rise of stock markets amidst a preponderance of data that should have tempered market mania. Setting aside Greenspan’s role in stimulating such “irrational exuberance” via interest rate driven monetary policy, it seems as though his phrase is ripe for recycling when looking at the current fever for “decentralization”; particularly, decentralization as it would apply to blockchain, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies. Can blockchain as a foundation of Web 3.0 really be decentralized?

    4. A Man Who Fell To Earth: Decentralized Software is Here to Stay

    The Man Who Fell To Earth : The future of human curiosity is decentralized and open source.

    5. Browsers Are the Gatekeepers of The Decentralized Web

    The internet that most of the world sees is essentially identical. It’s called DNS, and most people understand this system to be the "legitimate" internet. This system is run by ICANN, a non-profit charged with determining who has the right to launch a domain extension (like a .com).

    6. An Introduction to Skynet's Homescreen for Managing DeFi and DWeb Apps

    Interview David Vorick CEO of Skynet Labs about trends, pitfalls, why it’s important to own the data and how Homescreen's going to change the way we use the Web

    7. Decentralized Web (DeWeb Tokens) 101 – The next big thing?

    Over the last years, but especially the last months, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) emerged to a popular and highly hyped niche within the crypto space.

    8. 4 Entrepreneurs are Betting Big on Polkadot: Meet Their Projects

    Touted by some as the “Ethereum Killer”, Polkadot has over 250 projects building on it’s ever-growing ecosystem

    9. The Main Challenges of Decentralization

    Decentralization stands in opposition to centralization and is currently rapidly breaking into the world order of the modern world.

    10. The Decentralization Era [Part 1]: The History of Decentralization

    Why decentralization will allow a more fair and decent allocation of wealth, information, and opportunities.

    11. 4 Reasons Why Artists Should Create Art NFTs

    Many artists hesitate to create NFTs, here's why they should.

    12. Decentralized Digital Identity: Is it the Future of the Web?

    Why is Decentralized Digital Identity the future of the web? Blockchain-based identity

    13. 3.6 Million Websites Went Offline Due To a Fire: Decentralization Prevents That

    Recently, the cloud computing company and hosting provider OVH has had a fire that caused nearly 3.6 million websites to go offline. Some of the websites effected was a government site for the French government, and even a cryptocurrency exchange. According to Reuters, many of those sites were told to, "activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze."

    14. Decentralized Media in the Web3 Era

    You will discover how Web 3 can improve the future for media users and media buyers within 3 minutes.

    15. Democratic Internet: Decentralized Web Gives More Control to Users

    Picture this: The internet is no longer neutral. It has been taken over by large corporations who can now control what we see and what we don't on social media

    16. Explaining Decentralized Storage to Your Grandma

    Have you ever been visiting your grandparents and tried to explain tech concepts, like decentralized storage?

    17. Lonero Needs the Hackernoon Community's Help

    Hello World! It is about time, time that we asked you guys for help! I'm not talking about e-begging. What I'm talking about is that we want to stage a new site on StackOverFlow, but nobody knows about our proposal yet!

    18. IPFS – The New Internet's Protocol

    IPFS can be seen as a new decentralized Internet infrastructure on which various applications can be built in a secure & resilient way.

    19. A Promising Future with More Opportunities: Decentralized Internet Interview with Kushagra

    This interview is part of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest!

    20. Clarion: A Project for Freedom of Expression

    Let's dig in this new decentralized project about social media.

    21. Inery Aims to Eliminate Entry Barriers to Web3, Blockchain

    Web3 Infrastructure is seriously lacking in one department - data systems. Inery addresses the issues of centralized data management

    22. 'Decentralization Fosters Group Cohesion': Interview with Devendra Singh Khati

    Decentralized internet interview with Devendra Singh Khati.

    23. Outside The Bitcoin Echo Chamber: Here's Why I'm Not Stacking Sats

    I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped. Here’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype.

    24. SHACAL-2: A Poem

    Like density launch, bandwidth's ascent steps past the satellite's single geostationary hall, the stage's third and one of disintegrated constellations...

    25. #Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition 2021: November Results Announced!

    Hey Hackers! This is the second last announcement of the HackerNoon Decentralized Internet Contest, 2021.

    26. #Decentralized-Internet Writing Contest: May/June Results Announced

    Hackers rejoice! Here we are again with the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners for the month of May and June!

    27. Importance of a Gratitude Journal

    Gratitude works its magic by serving as an antidote to negative emotions. It’s like white blood cells for the soul, protecting us from cynicism, entitlement, anger, and resignation. — Arianna Huffington, Thrive.

    28. Decentralized Web Writing Competition 2022: January Results Announced!

    Welcome to another announcement of the HackerNoon Decentralized Web Writing Contest!

    29. Major Updates and Going over Lonero's Goals for 2021

    A summary of some of Lonero's biggest updates during 2020 and plans for 2021 regarding progress.

    30. What is the Difference Between Web2 vs Web3

    In this article, we will discuss the major differences in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

    31. Here’s Everything That Web2 Developers Need to Know About Web3

    Web3, by definition, is a decentralized online ecosystem built on the blockchain intended to bring about a new generation of networked societies and commerce.

    32. What Does a Decentralized VPN Look Like?

    As far as the Internet is concerned one of the most significant hot-button issues has got to be the issue of privacy and restrictions. Currently, everyone seems to have an opinion over the prospect of providing restrictions and keeping other people from having access to some portions of the Internet-technology which, ideally, should have been for us all.

    33. How Blockchain Technology Can Improve DevOps Practices in Web3

    Current DevOps tools and practices can help develop applications on top of blockchains, and a more mature blockchain adoption can improve the DevOps practices.

    34. Deeper Network's Connect And IDO Launch: the Latest News

    Deeper Network, which is building the decentralized internet infrastructure for the Web 3.0, has broken Indiegogo records by raising over $1 million to become the most successful blockchain project in the history of the crowdfunding platform.

    35. What Good is a Metaverse in Which You Do Not Truly Own Your Assets?

    If you can tokenize a deed of ownership, why not tokenize documentation like driver licenses, passports, insurance policies, memberships, etc?

    36. DeFi Isn’t the Only Place Where Innovations Are Happening 

    DeFi has been the leading narrative in the crypto space in 2020 with its pulsating innovation and stellar growth. Not only has the entire concept of financial services been turned on its head but we've also witnessed some of the speediest development in tech of all time. In the savage unforgiving decentralized landscape, competition is fierce and protocols are required to iterate almost daily to survive.

    37. Eliminating Polarization in Web3

    A decentralized Sybil-resistant social media network could soothe the polarization issue and clarify how the community truly thinks and feels

    38. Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible?

    Blockchain has gained popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. However, will this innovation change the manner in which we execute later on?

    39. Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)

    Let's dive straight into Chapter Two of why the metaverse is broken and let's find out if we can fix it!

    40. DeData Studios: Helping Users Take Back Control of Their Data

    Gone are the days when big tech companies like Meta decide when and how to monetize your personal information. Or are they?

    41. The Personal Platform: The Next Big Thing?

    Momentous technologies often look useless. Especially information-related technologies. Why did we need the printing press, when most people were illiterate? Plus, the priest could already read aloud from a hand-copied Bible. Why did we need the personal computer, when people already had filing cabinets, type-writers, and TVs? Computers were for wealthy corporations.

    42. An Introduction to Web5: A New Decentralized Web Venture

    Web3 Vs Web5 | Web3 To Web5 Evolution: Web5 Development the New Decentralized Web Venture. Web5 or Web3 which is better?

    43. Why the Decentralisation of Data Is Crucial in Today's World

    Decentralizing data management is the process of collecting, storing, organizing, retrieving, and processing data.

    44. What Does 2020 Hold for Decentralized Social Networks?

    The race for the next decentralized social network has officially begun, following this tweet from Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

    45. AllianceBlock is Launching On-Chain Trustless Identity Verification

    Alliance Block's Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) addresses the issue of trustless distribution of authenticated data.

    46. List of Awesome Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects

    I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay.

    47. TheOoL DAO: Web3 Darknet

    The Oracle of Liberty DAO or TheOoL.net is a super secure, censorship resistant and distributed information ecosystem.

    48. The Digital Identity Phantom Menace

    Is decentralization of your digital identity possible, or is it yet another delusion being promoted by Web 3.0 cheerleaders?

    49. #Decentralized-Intenet Writing Contest: December Results Announced

    With the December announcement, HackerNoon & Everscale bring you a surprise gift. We are extending the decentralized internet writing contest for 3 months.

    50. Where You Can Go To Create Value And Earn Money With The Blockchain

    There are websites you can use to build your reputation and stack cryptocurrency by working on Blockchain projects both as a bounty hunter or contributor.

    51. How To Decentralize Virtual Communities?

    The widespread use of social media has changed the way we communicate, however, not everyone thinks these changes are positive. For example, the lack of strict moderation of social media content has contributed to the spread of misinformation during the COVID-19 outbreak.Even before COVID-19, many users were unsatisfied of how social media platforms were addressing disinformation, censorship, privacy, political neutrality, user control, and malicious activity. Decentralized social networks and communities are more flexible than centralized ones, but they provide more opportunities for the disadvantages that are suppressed in centralized communities. This is the small paradox of decentralized communities.

    52. "Technology is much more advanced than that of 10-year-old blockchains," says Mr. Grygoriy Sytenko

    Grygoriy Sytenko, the CEO of crypto wallet OWNR Wallet, gives an insider’s view on what’s going on in the niche of Decentralized Finance.

    53. Everything You Don’t Know About the Evolution of Web: Web1.0 to Web3.0

    From web 1.0 through 2.0, things are about to turn around as a transition into the third phase of the web is unfolding.

    54. GraphQL, the Universal Query Protocol, and the Free TON Blockchain

    What is the universal query protocol GraphQL and its application in modern blockchain platforms on the example of Free TON

    55. "DApps!" A New Buzzword, or Here to Stay for Good?

    For the last few months, there’s been a new hot topic in crypto circles: DApps!  Even as someone with a beginner’s understanding of blockchains, cryptocurrencies and its related environments, I hadn’t heard of the term ‘DApp’ until quite recently. But ever since, I’ve been deeply intrigued by them and their potential to change the way we perceive and interact with apps.

    56. Social Media Networks are Coming to the Blockchain

    Learn what decentralized social media networks mean, how they work, and what benefits they offer to users.

    57. Our Social Media is Broken & No One Knows How to Fix It

    While I sit down to write, like any procrastinating writer of our times, I look for excuses that will keep me from the task at hand. It could be the windows and the weather (perhaps I need a pullover) or the more modern version of it – social media.

    58. A Simple Guide to Understanding DAOs And Why They are a Force in 2022

    To understand what a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) means is to dissect the three keywords: decentralization, autonomy, and organization.

    59. The Rising Tempo: An Intro to Music NFTs

    Find out about the rise of music NFTs, why musicians are minting Music NFTs, and how the music industry could be transformed with platforms like HEN Radio.

    60. Evolving Web2 to Web3: 3 New Approaches from 3 New Companies

    It’s time for Web2 to evolve to its next stage: Web3.

    61. When you’re blocked online, can you just DIY your own internet?

    The internet is public infrastructure that has been highjacked by corporations and governments. Let's change that.

    62. Decentralized Web vs DFINITY: Comparing 2 Decentralization Flavors

    Decentralized web project vs. DFINITY project - 2 decentralization implementations; a 'little' secret discovered; comparing - identity, network, communication.

    63. Aleph.im: Recap of 2020

    2020 was quite the year and this is especially true for aleph.im and the wider crypto space that saw significant growth and interest...

    64. A Learner's Introduction to The Decentralized Internet

    The decentralized internet is a topic of discussion for every internet user. Find out why Web 3.0 is most talked about and why it is significant in tech.

    65. Decentralized domains on the EOS blockchain: An Overview

    How to run a website on EOS blockchain

    66. How To Fix Everything That's Wrong With the Internet

    What do Google, Facebook, Youtube, Amazon, Uber and a phone book have in common? They are indexes — searchable lists of stuff. Google is a list of keywords mapped to the websites they appear in. Facebook is a list of profiles, posts, private messages, events and other types of information. Youtube has users, videos and comments. Amazon: merchants and items. Uber: drivers, customers and ride requests.

    67. Decentralized Metaverse Versus All-in-one Web3 Hub

    Comparing the significance of decentralized metaverses and web 3 hubs in the evolution of decentralized technology.

    68. The Beautiful Double Helix of High Responsiveness and Decentralized Storage in the Web3.0 Era

    However, as Web3 technology evolves and matures, it will support deeper verticals such as manufacturing, engineering and smart cities.

    69. Getting Started with Infura's Ethereum API [A Step by Step Guide]

    Infura provides developers and enterprises with simple, reliable access to Web3 tools and infrastructure. Our Ethereum and IPFS API suite serves and supports thousands of decentralized applications every day.

    70. Three Constraints of the Metaverse

    Is the Metaverse going to end up little more than the video chat of the 21st Century, or does this idea, like Meta's most recent avatars, have legs?

    71. Kickoff Your Application With js-libp2p

    I want to welcome you to libp2p! This guide will walk you through setting up a fully functional libp2p node, so that you can take control of the spacecraft 🚀 from that point on and build your application.

    72. How to Set Up Aleph.im Virtual Machines

    Nearing the end of 2021, most blockchain dApps still have large parts of their stack that are centralized. With Aleph VMs, you can decentralize the rest.

    73. Ankr's Kev Silk Discusses Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities of Decentralization

    The decentralized web brings with it some interesting challenges and opportunities.

    74. What is Web 3.0 and Why Do We Need It? (Podcast Transcript)

    What is Web 3.0 and why should you care? 🤨 Amy Tom talks to Jaro Šatkevic, Head of Product at Mysterium Network, about the evolution of the web and Web 3.0.

    75. Fake News Vs. Censorship in the Battle for the Internet

    In 2020, world events like the US general election and COVID-19 pandemic have shown us how both censorship and misinformation can become a political weapon. With lessons learned, how do we balance freedom of speech in 2021? Decentralizing online governance may be the answer.

    76. Realigning Online Incentives

    Written with help from Nir Kabessa and Professor Dan Rubenstein.

    77. Build Your First Dapp on Tezos

    Everything you need to know to create a simple Dapp on Tezos

    Thank you for checking out the 77 most read stories about Decentralized Web on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

