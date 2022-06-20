All You Need To Know About SharePoint Migration

SharePoint Migration transfers existing content and solutions to a new SharePoint environment, usually an upgraded one or Microsoft 365. This migration is usually required to take advantage of the latest features and productivity tools with a newer version. SharePoint migration to SharePoint Online provides businesses with all of the advantages of the cloud, including any time, anywhere access, easy maintenance, and significant cost savings. Many tools are available to help you with your migration process, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

In this technological shift era, we rely on the latest technologies and cloud-based applications for most of our business needs. SharePoint is one such technology driving the business sector since 2001 with its outstanding collaboration efficiency. However, since its inception, SharePoint has progressed significantly. Microsoft has continued to upgrade SharePoint regularly, expanding its features and making it an excellent collaborative platform. As a result, SharePoint Migration has become essential for long-term business benefits. Let's take a closer look at what SharePoint Migration is and how it's done.

What is SharePoint Migration?

SharePoint Migration transfers existing content and solutions to a new SharePoint environment, usually an upgraded one or Microsoft 365. This migration is usually required to take advantage of the latest features and productivity tools with a newer version. However, your SharePoint Migration options depend entirely on your company's demands, strategy, and goals.





Types of SharePoint Migration

Microsoft has benefited businesses by offering two types of SharePoint migrations: SharePoint On-Premise Migration and Microsoft 365 Migration. You can pick one based on your specific business needs, migration goals, and budget.





SharePoint On-Premise to On-Premise

This form of migration allows you to move your data to a newer version of SharePoint On-Premise. You can transfer your data to an improved environment if you don’t want to modify the solution architecture, collaboration technique, or IT infrastructure. Because your data remains on your company's grounds, this method is entirely secure. You can upgrade your SharePoint versions as needed to meet your business needs. However, you have to take a route, meaning you will first need to upgrade to SharePoint Server 2013 before upgrading to SharePoint 2016 and further versions. For example, from SharePoint 2010 to SharePoint 2013, SharePoint 2013 to SharePoint 2016, and so on.





SharePoint On-Premise to SharePoint Online





SharePoint migration to SharePoint Online provides businesses with all of the advantages of the cloud, including any-time, anywhere access, easy maintenance, and significant cost savings. In addition, it takes care of infrastructure and team maintenance, as well as upgrades. You can also Migrate SharePoint to Cloud at any moment to take advantage of the latest features, regardless of your SharePoint On-Premise version.





SharePoint Migration Tools

Many tools are available to help you with your SharePoint Migration Process, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. You can select a tool or combine them to suit your needs and maximize its effectiveness.





Microsoft provides two fundamental tools for SharePoint migration: Microsoft SharePoint Migration Tool (SMTP) and Microsoft Mover. Other third-party solutions may be used in conjunction with these Microsoft tools to help with seamless migration. ShareGate, AvePoint, Metalogix, Layer2 Cloud Connector, Dockit Migrator, and HarePoint are some of them.



SharePoint Migration Guideline





If you haven't planned everything ahead of time, SharePoint migration can be difficult. However, some planning ahead of time will help you service your particular needs, allowing your SharePoint Consultant to provide the most effective SharePoint Development Services. So, whether you're upgrading to a newer version of SharePoint or switching to Microsoft 365, here's a checklist to consider.



