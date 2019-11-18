All About Lambda Functions in C++: from C++11 to C++17

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
/!\: Originally published @ www.vishalchovatiya.com.
[ capture list ] (parameters) -> return-type
{
method definition
}
.
-> return-type
, which can be handy. Unfortunately, they can also be quite cumbersome to use, particularly if the functor you would like to apply is unique to the particular function. Consider the following code for an example:
std::for_each
struct print
{
void operator()(int element)
{
cout << element << endl;
}
};
int main(void)
{
std::vector<int> v = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
std::for_each(v.begin(), v.end(), print());
return 0;
}
std::for_each(v.begin(), v.end(), [](int element) { cout << element << endl; });
[&i] ( ) { std::cout << i; }
// is equivalent to
struct anonymous
{
int &m_i;
anonymous(int &i) : m_i(i) {}
inline auto operator()() const
{
std::cout << i;
}
};
.
operator()
int main()
{
int x = 100, y = 200;
auto print = [&] { // Capturing object by reference
std::cout << __PRETTY_FUNCTION__ << " : " << x << " , " << y << std::endl;
};
print();
return 0;
}
main()::<lambda()> : 100 , 200
in capture list. which captures variable
&
&
x
as reference. Similarly,
y
denotes captured by value, which will create data member of the same type within the closure and copy assignment will take place.
=
template <typename Functor>
void f(Functor functor)
{
std::cout << __PRETTY_FUNCTION__ << std::endl;
}
/* Or alternatively you can use this
void f(std::function<int(int)> functor)
{
std::cout << __PRETTY_FUNCTION__ << std::endl;
}
*/
int g() { static int i = 0; return i++; }
int main()
{
auto lambda_func = [i = 0]() mutable { return i++; };
f(lambda_func); // Pass lambda
f(g); // Pass function
}
Function Type : void f(Functor) [with Functor = main()::<lambda(int)>]
Function Type : void f(Functor) [with Functor = int (*)(int)]
class Example
{
public:
Example() : m_var(10) {}
void func()
{
[=]() { std::cout << m_var << std::endl; }(); // IIFE
}
private:
int m_var;
};
int main()
{
Example e;
e.func();
}
pointer can also be captured using
this
,
[this]
or
[=]
. In any of these cases, class data members(including
[&]
) can be accessed as you do in a normal method.
private
at the end of the lambda function declaration which used to calls it right thereafter declaration. It is called IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression).
()
const auto l = [](auto a, auto b, auto c) {};
// is equivalent to
struct anonymous
{
template <class T0, class T1, class T2>
auto operator()(T0 a, T1 b, T2 c) const
{
}
};
specifier.
auto
void print() {}
template <typename First, typename... Rest>
void print(const First &first, Rest &&... args)
{
std::cout << first << std::endl;
print(args...);
}
int main()
{
auto variadic_generic_lambda = [](auto... param) {
print(param...);
};
variadic_generic_lambda(1, "lol", 1.1);
}
lambda function
mutable
[]() mutable {}
// is equivalent to
struct anonymous
{
auto operator()() // call operator
{
}
};
#include <iostream>
#include <type_traits>
int main()
{
auto funcPtr = +[] {};
static_assert(std::is_same<decltype(funcPtr), void (*)()>::value);
}
infront of it as above.
+
const auto less_than = [](auto x) {
return [x](auto y) {
return y < x;
};
};
int main(void)
{
auto less_than_five = less_than(5);
std::cout << less_than_five(3) << std::endl;
std::cout << less_than_five(10) << std::endl;
return 0;
}
lambda expression
constexpr
constexpr auto sum = [](const auto &a, const auto &b) { return a + b; };
/*
is equivalent to
constexpr struct anonymous
{
template <class T1, class T2>
constexpr auto operator()(T1 a, T2 b) const
{
return a + b;
}
};
*/
constexpr int answer = sum(10, 10);
, the function call operator will be
constexpr
anyway, if it happens to satisfy all constexpr function requirements.
constexpr