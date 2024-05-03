Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: What Was Left Out of Section 3

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Kiriaki Frangias; (2) Andrew Lin; (3) Ellen Vitercik; (4) Manolis Zampetakis.

Abstract and Introduction

Warm-up: Agents with known equal disutility

Agents with unknown disutilites

Experiments

Conclusions and future directions, References

A Summary of notation

B Omitted proofs from Section 2

C Omitted proofs from Section 3

D Additional Information about Experiments

We similarly handle the second case, in which the agent does not exert effort, this time noting that the agent does not experience disutility:









For agent ai to be incentivized to exert effort, the payment needs to be such that:









Using E[|Ci|] < d and simplifying we get the lower bound:









To satisfy individual rationality, we require the following:









which holds if and only if:









which is always satisfied as long as constraint 12 is satisfied.













where the first inequality follows from above. Therefore the optimization problem for a suitable g∗ is the following:





such that:









