Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: What Was Left Out of Section 3by@browserology
    128 reads

    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: What Was Left Out of Section 3

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersMay 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Find out what was taken out of Section 3 of our Algorithmic Contract Design.
    featured image - Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: What Was Left Out of Section 3
    uncovering classified files Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Kiriaki Frangias;

    (2) Andrew Lin;

    (3) Ellen Vitercik;

    (4) Manolis Zampetakis.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Warm-up: Agents with known equal disutility

    Agents with unknown disutilites

    Experiments

    Conclusions and future directions, References

    A Summary of notation

    B Omitted proofs from Section 2

    C Omitted proofs from Section 3

    D Additional Information about Experiments

    C Omitted proofs from Section 3


    We similarly handle the second case, in which the agent does not exert effort, this time noting that the agent does not experience disutility:



    For agent ai to be incentivized to exert effort, the payment needs to be such that:



    Using E[|Ci|] < d and simplifying we get the lower bound:



    To satisfy individual rationality, we require the following:



    which holds if and only if:



    which is always satisfied as long as constraint 12 is satisfied.




    where the first inequality follows from above. Therefore the optimization problem for a suitable g∗ is the following:


    such that:



    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #algorithmic-contract-design #crowdsourced-ranking #algorithms #study-of-the-internet #crowdsort #algorithm-study #what-is-crowdsort #internet-scientific-paper

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Warm-up: Agents With Known Equal Disutility
    by browserology
    May 02, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: A Deeper Look at Our Experiments
    by escholar
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Definitions You Should Know
    by browserology
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Omitted Proofs From Section 2
    by browserology
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas