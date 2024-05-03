Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Omitted Proofs From Section 2by@browserology
    132 reads

    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Omitted Proofs From Section 2

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet BrowsersMay 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Find out what was missing from section 2 of our Algorithmic Contract Design Research paper.
    featured image - Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Omitted Proofs From Section 2
    pages ripped from a book Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Kiriaki Frangias;

    (2) Andrew Lin;

    (3) Ellen Vitercik;

    (4) Manolis Zampetakis.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Warm-up: Agents with known equal disutility

    Agents with unknown disutilites

    Experiments

    Conclusions and future directions, References

    A Summary of notation

    B Omitted proofs from Section 2

    C Omitted proofs from Section 3

    D Additional Information about Experiments

    B Omitted proofs from Section 2



    With Bayes’ rule and simplifying we get:



    We similarly handle the second case, in which the agent does not exert effort, this time noting that the agent does not experience disutility:



    For the agent to be incentivized to exert effort, the payment needs to be such that:



    We use the quantities from above to get:



    To satisfy individual rationality, we require that:



    which holds if and only if:



    and by simplifying we get:



    which is always satisfied if constraint 10 is satisfied.


    Lemma 2.3. If each item in V appears in exactly one pair, then no pair in V is redundant.




    Lemma 2.5. Suppose v ≥ log (2(1 − π)s/δ). Let



    be the number of agents each comparison is assigned to. Then with probability 1 − δ,

    CrowdSort(T, s, v, r, δ) returns the ground-truth ordering.






    For every subset that the agent is asked to fully sort, the agent can sort items adaptively so the number of pairwise comparisons he will perform is O(q log q). Therefore:





    Theorem 2.7. Suppose that the principal pays agents p∗ and runs CrowdSort(T, s, v∗, r∗, δ). Then:




    If the principal decides to set the price to 0, then no agents will induce effort and the principal will need to perform all pairwise comparisons on her own. The expected number of comparisons she will need to perform is 2n log n. Therefore, the disutility of the principal in this case is:



    For the principal to decide to propose a contract, her expected utility when inducing effort from the agents must be greater than or equal to her utility when she does not. In other words, we require that:



    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers@browserology
    100% aware of the way quirks and bugs affect each browser.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #algorithmic-contract-design #crowdsourced-ranking #crowdsort #internet-study #algorithm-study #bayes-rule #algorithms #studying-the-internet

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Web Search Results: Biases, Inaccuracies and Their Consequences
    by browserology
    Apr 26, 2024
    #algorithm-audit
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Warm-up: Agents With Known Equal Disutility
    by browserology
    May 02, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: A Deeper Look at Our Experiments
    by escholar
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: Definitions You Should Know
    by browserology
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Article Thumbnail
    Algorithmic Contract Design for Crowdsourced Ranking: What Was Left Out of Section 3
    by browserology
    May 03, 2024
    #algorithmic-contract-design
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas