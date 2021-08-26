AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO

Kaizen Languages teaches learners how to speak a language by giving you your own AI tutors to practice speaking with. Our AI tutorors help you experiment in your new language and correct your pronunciation, grammar and spelling. We measure success in how many lessons learners complete and how many new concepts they can learn in life-like situations. We recently launched our Android app, as well as a Spanish language course that's off to a promising start. We've had over 300k downloads to date whilst maintaining a 4.8 star rating, and that's just teaching Japanese!