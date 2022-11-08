Search icon
    How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employeesby@kristofferthun
    1,052 reads

    How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employees

    Artificial intelligence is becoming entrenched in everyday business operations, serving as cognitive collaborators to employees. AI as a service will affect our life on every level, it will solve problems we face, know before we get sick, shop for us and so much more. In combination with metaverse and web3, we will see a new digital landscape pop up before our eyes without even realizing it. We see already AI in art, music, and other creative areas which we have done in the past for enjoyment. It can be dominating everything and remove what it means to be human.
    writing#writing-prompts#ai#technology
    Kristoffer Thun

