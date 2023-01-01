Kristoffer Thun
@kristofferthun
During the day, I work as an IT consultant, but at night, I enjoy blogging.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @kristofferthun's 2 stories for 2 hours and 14 minutes.
technology
crypto
marketing
hackernoon-top-story
gaming
cryptocurrency
artificial-intelligence
business
entrepreneurship
Mike Miglio, Co-Founder of Wolfe Miglio, and a professional in cryptocurrency market analysis
Alexander Thellmann, Founder of CoinDiligent. Cryptocurrency content marketer and Blockchain writer.
Max Hil, Gathered large community for cryptocurrency startup with PR and content-marketing
Botlabs Ltd., Our SmithBot platform makes AI powered cryptocurrency investment solutions available for everyone.
Derek Lim, Full-time Blockchain and Cryptocurrency nerd. Certified Blockchain Practitioner; Certified Bitcoin Professional