AI Meets Beat Poetry: Allen Ginsberg’s HOWL Reimagined Through Generative Art on Tezos

The intersection of artificial intelligence and poetry takes center stage with the launch of HOWL.camera, an experimental digital experience that reinterprets Allen Ginsberg’s seminal poem Howl using AI-generated visuals. Created by AI artist Ross Goodwin in collaboration with theVERSEverse and the Allen Ginsberg Estate, the project pushes the boundaries of poetic and visual expression within Web3.





Following the success of the 2023 After Ginsberg exhibitions at Paris Art Fair, Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles, and Unit London, HOWL.camera represents the next phase in the ongoing exploration of Ginsberg’s legacy through computational creativity. The project debuts on February 19, 2025, via the fx(hash) platform and will be commemorated with a launch event at Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles.





At the heart of HOWL.camera is an innovative blend of language and imagery. Goodwin utilizes generative AI tools to convert Ginsberg’s poetic text into ASCII representations of the poet’s own black-and-white photography. This dynamic transformation results in a hybrid artistic language—part word, part image—that invites viewers to experience Howl through a new interpretive lens.





The project employs small language models and Markov chains to create what Goodwin describes as "a new experiment in speculative photography merged with generative text." In this fusion, AI does not merely analyze or replicate poetic meaning but actively reshapes it, producing shifting visual interpretations that evolve in real time.





“HOWL.camera recontextualizes Ginsberg’s work through computational aesthetics, translating his spoken words into a fluid interplay of text and visuals,” says Goodwin. “The goal is not to replicate Ginsberg’s vision but to extend it into new dimensions, much as he himself experimented with emerging media.”

Interactive Experience and Web3 Integration

Participants in HOWL.camera will have the opportunity to engage directly with the artwork through fx(hash)'s fx(params) platform. Collectors can select a Ginsberg photograph to serve as the foundation for their unique digital edition, which will be minted on the Tezos blockchain. Each minted piece integrates AI-generated ASCII art with elements of Ginsberg’s recorded poetry, offering a personalized yet historically grounded interactive experience.





Beyond the individual editions, the launch event at Fahey/Klein Gallery will showcase HOWL.camera as an immersive installation. Visitors will be able to interact with a life-sized projection that responds dynamically to movement and gestures, transforming poetic text and imagery in real time. This installation aims to bridge the physical and digital realms, allowing audiences to engage with poetry in an embodied, participatory manner.

The Role of Blockchain in Preserving Literary Heritage

HOWL.camera is the latest cultural initiative supported by the Tezos Foundation, which has been at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with the arts. Tezos has previously partnered with major cultural institutions, including the Musée d'Orsay, the Serpentine, and the Museum of the Moving Image, to explore new models of artistic engagement.





“By bringing Ginsberg's revolutionary voice into Web3, we’re not just preserving cultural heritage but also transforming how we interact with canonical literature in the digital age,” says Aleksandra Artamonovskaja, Head of Art at Trilitech, Tezos’ R&D hub in London. The use of blockchain ensures provenance, verifiability, and longevity for each HOWL.camera piece, allowing collectors and audiences to engage with the project in a decentralized and transparent manner. This aligns with Ginsberg’s own ethos of free expression and open access to artistic creation.

Launch Event Details

Date: February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025 Location: Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles

Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles Schedule: 7:00 pm: Doors open 7:30-8:15 pm: Panel discussion – "HOWL.camera: Into the Darkroom" featuring Ross Goodwin, Nicholas Fahey, and Elisabeth Sweet 8:15-9:00 pm: Interactive experience of HOWL.camera

RSVP: Event Registration Link

Expanding the Boundaries of AI and Literature

As AI continues to influence creative disciplines, projects like HOWL.camera offer a glimpse into how computational tools can reinterpret and extend literary traditions. By bridging poetry, photography, and generative AI, this project challenges conventional boundaries of artistic expression while honoring Ginsberg’s legacy of experimentation.





With its integration of blockchain technology, interactive art, and computational aesthetics, HOWL.camera serves as both an homage to the Beat Generation and a forward-looking exploration of digital creativity. As the landscape of art and literature evolves, this project highlights the potential for AI-driven storytelling to create novel, immersive experiences that resonate with contemporary audiences.





