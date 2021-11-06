AI in Pilates can Bring Mindful Movement to More People

Technology is making its way into all forms of exercise and movement through connected exercise equipment, including spin bikes, treadmills, and rowers. The addition of AI to the Pilates reformer has the potential to change the way that we experience mindful movement by quantifying a person’s quality of movement while measuring progress. For people who like to see measurable progress, this will motivate them to continue to workout while they simultaneously experience the benefits of mindfulness, because of the emphasis on breath and body awareness.