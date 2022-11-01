Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    AI Image Generation in the HackerNoon Editor (with Stable Diffusion)by@richardjohnn
    3,656 reads

    AI Image Generation in the HackerNoon Editor (with Stable Diffusion)

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Published writers can now generate images using Stable Diffusion. The more details you provide as input, the higher quality the image tends to be. A gallery of images generated in this way is coming as well as an image gallery for all users within HackerNoon. The 3.0 editor can use URLs or files on your computer though, but I’d love to see a streamlined version of images. I would like to implement the image to image feature where you can iterate on an image, changing the prompt each time to gradually sculpt the image.
    featured image - AI Image Generation in the HackerNoon Editor (with Stable Diffusion)
    machine-learning#stable-diffusion
    RichardJohnn HackerNoon profile picture

    @richardjohnn

    RichardJohnn

    Receive Stories from @richardjohnn

    react to story with heart
    Segment-AI

    15k+ Startups Scaled Their Data Infrastructure with Segment. Apply Now!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Actually Remove People From Google Calendar Events ...
    Published at Jun 29, 2023 by richardjohnn #slogging
    Article Thumbnail
    Prompts for Solving Comprehension Questions in CAT Examination
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by beardedowl1357 #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Securing AI: Concerns & Immune Systems for Emerging Technologies
    Published at Jul 11, 2023 by salkimmich #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Skeleton Mammoth : A Universal Approach to the Problem of Reusable Skeletons Loaders
    Published at Aug 07, 2023 by wolfriend #css
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa