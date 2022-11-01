AI Image Generation in the HackerNoon Editor (with Stable Diffusion)
Too Long; Didn't ReadPublished writers can now generate images using Stable Diffusion. The more details you provide as input, the higher quality the image tends to be. A gallery of images generated in this way is coming as well as an image gallery for all users within HackerNoon. The 3.0 editor can use URLs or files on your computer though, but I’d love to see a streamlined version of images. I would like to implement the image to image feature where you can iterate on an image, changing the prompt each time to gradually sculpt the image.