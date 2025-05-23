102 reads

AI-Generated Videos and the Perils That They Bring With Them

by Vipin LabrooMay 23rd, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

AI-generated deepfake videos are the biggest danger, as the recent Tailor Swift incident clearly demonstrated. They are also potent weapons for spreading misinformation, which can be used by nations at war or unscrupulous politicians seeking to push bizarre conspiracy theories in order to win elections. The biggest positive is that it makes video and filmmaking available to whoever may care to dabble in it.
featured image - AI-Generated Videos and the Perils That They Bring With Them
Vipin Labroo HackerNoon profile picture

As the ability of AI tools to create life-like videos grows by leaps and bounds, one needs to take a step back and look at the implications of these paradigm-redefining technologies. The biggest positive is that it makes video and filmmaking available to whoever may care to dabble in it, regardless of how much money they have or the kind of technical training they may or may not have received.


This pushes open the doors to creative filmmaking for would-be movie makers, professional YouTubers, advertising and PR professionals, educationists, business people, and just about anyone seeking to leverage videos to promote themselves or their products and services.


On the flip side, AI-generated deepfake videos are the biggest danger, as the recent Taylor Swift incident clearly demonstrated. They are also potent weapons for spreading misinformation, which can be used by nations at war or unscrupulous politicians seeking to push bizarre conspiracy theories in order to win elections.


Even legally created AI videos can be quite harmful to the interests of a whole range of professionals. Famous movie actors may, for instance, be compelled by circumstances to allow the likeness of their images to be signed away to movie corporations to use as they see fit. New actors may never get to practice their craft. The sword of AI-generated videos would also hang over TV news presenters' and anchors' heads as media organizations might prefer to deploy AI-generated life-like news and programme presenters.


There would no longer be any flesh and blood travel vloggers needed, as anyone could create wonderfully crafted life-like travel videos simply by asking AI to both script and film these according to one’s exact specifications and requirements. With everybody consuming virtual content that has been regurgitated from all the content of that type that has preceded it, there will be a gradual erosion in the quality of the content, as there will really be nothing new and original that will get created.


People may stop viewing videos altogether owing to the presence of millions of slickly made videos possessing no soul. What is human existence without sweat, tears, and toil leading to celebratory triumph?


Already, the young are doomscrolling the stupidest of reels on their phones all day and sometimes all night long. Better and better AI-created videos will only further this addiction. Life will become eerily close to what they show in the Matrix movies.


People will lose their humanity and forget the very purpose of life. This will not leave the owners of the neo-colonial big-tech firms unscathed, for they are part of the universe of humans too- or are they?

Feature Photo by Kindel Media: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-clicbot-slicing-holding-a-knife-near-wooden-chopping-board-9028912/


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Vipin Labroo HackerNoon profile picture
Vipin Labroo@vlabroo
Content Creator & PR Consultant- Contributes to GoDaddy, Social Samosa, The Chakkar, Hackernoon & so on.
Read my storiesAbout @vlabroo

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#ai-generated-video#ai-generated-content#doomscrolling#future-of-ai#ai-generated-film#ai-in-filmmaking#ai-video-generation#deepfakes

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
AI Take Over Writing? Not a Chance!
by vlabroo
Dec 16, 2023
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
Ctrl, Alt, Imagine
by offcode
Sep 11, 2023
#ai-generated-content
Article Thumbnail
Deep Fakes and Cybersecurity: How to Detect and Combat Synthetic Threats
by z3nch4n
Dec 15, 2023
#cybersecurity
Article Thumbnail
How AI Streamlines Digital Content Creation (Writing, Images, and Videos)
by jannismoore
Dec 29, 2023
#content-creation
Article Thumbnail
How HackerNoon Feels About AI Generated Content (Hint: 👎🏽)
by editingprotocol
Feb 02, 2024
#ai-writing
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks