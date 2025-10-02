140 reads

AI-first Testing is a Dangerous Approach to Code Quality

by
byNikita Lyzhov@lyzhov

Senior Front-End Engineer passionate about building scalable web applications.

October 2nd, 2025
featured image - AI-first Testing is a Dangerous Approach to Code Quality
    Speed
    Voice
Nikita Lyzhov
    byNikita Lyzhov@lyzhov

    Senior Front-End Engineer passionate about building scalable web applications.

About Author

Nikita Lyzhov HackerNoon profile picture
Nikita Lyzhov@lyzhov

Senior Front-End Engineer passionate about building scalable web applications.

Read my storiesAbout @lyzhov

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#ai-testing#typescript#unit-testing#test-coverage#ai-driven-test-automation#ai-generated-code#ai-first-testing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories