AI Biometric Authentication is Changing by@mobidev

AI Biometric Authentication is Changing

IBM reports that as of 2021, 25% of businesses have completed deployment of AI-based security, while 40% are partially deployed. IBM’s study shows that correct use of AI security platforms will cost businesses less. Investing in AI security can save a business up to $3.81 million in 2021. Biometrics technology can be split into three domains: identification, verification, and authentication. Identity verification is an important aspect of information security, as it ensures that only the people with legitimate authority to access information are able to do so.
image
MobiDev Hacker Noon profile picture

@mobidev
MobiDev

Trusted software development company since 2009. Custom DS/ML, AR, IoT solutions https://mobidev.biz

