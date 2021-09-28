AI Biometric Authentication is Changing
IBM reports that as of 2021, 25% of businesses have completed deployment of AI-based security, while 40% are partially deployed. IBM’s study shows that correct use of AI security platforms will cost businesses less. Investing in AI security can save a business up to $3.81 million in 2021. Biometrics technology can be split into three domains: identification, verification, and authentication. Identity verification is an important aspect of information security, as it ensures that only the people with legitimate authority to access information are able to do so.
