After Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), This Frog-Themed Token Could Be the Next Big Meme Coin

After the rise of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), another contender has emerged in the meme coin market. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a frog-themed token, is advancing through its presale with measurable traction. Little Pepe has emerged as a utility-backed meme coin during its active presale. Built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, the presale journey has positioned Little Pepe as a potential successor in the meme coin space. Presale Success and Stage Progression Since launch, the LILPEPE presale has advanced through multiple stages with great investor demand. Stage 1 opened at $0.001, followed by gradual increases across subsequent stages. After stage one was over, level 2 became the center of the presale with a pricing of $0.0011, while stage 3 moved to $0.0012. The fourth phase saw a depletion at $0.0013, with Stage 5 at $0.0014 and Stage 6 at $0.0015. The accumulation continued through level 7 at $0.0016 and 8 at $0.0017. Stage 9 cleared at $0.0018, while Stage 10 reached $0.0019. Level 11 sold out all its allocated tokens at a price of $0.0020. The LILPEPE presale is now in Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. Out of the 15,750,000,000 tokens allocated till this stage, 15,292,043,270 tokens have already been sold, raising $24,513,293 of the $25,475,000 target, leaving $961,707 still to raise. This corresponds to a Stage 12 completion rate of 97.05%. After Stage 12 is over, Stage 13 will start with a rise in price to $0.0022, following the pattern of structured growth. LILPEPE presale Features of the Little Pepe Ecosystem Little Pepe network is a Layer 2 EVM-compatible blockchain. It combines fast transactions, low fees, and high security with meme-driven culture. The system is tax-free on trades, which provides cost efficiency for participants. Sniper bot protection has been introduced to protect against unfair trading activity. Coupled with actual ground, Little Pepe comes with staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad with token engagement. Future development will further diversify the ecosystem through NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Tokenomics give 10% allocated to liquidity, 26.5% to presale, 10% to CEX reserve, and 10% to marketing. The Chain reserve includes 30%, and the staking rewards are allocated with 13.5%. Little Pepe Giveaway and Investor Engagement Along with the presale, Little Pepe has initiated a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens each. The cost to be a part of it is a minimum of $100 for the presale. This is an event that is only held during the presale period, and it offers extra value to early investors. $777,000 giveaway Little Pepe is a meme coin that combines the power of entertainment with technical utility by positioning itself as a coin underpinned by blockchain technology. Its presale from $0.001 in Stage 1 to $0.0021 in Stage 12 has shown a gradual but consistent 110% increase and demand and structured growth. With the addition of features like staking, NFTs, DAO governance, and prospects for cross-chain compatibility, it initiates the way for an expanded role for meme coins. Sitting at the blend of culture and utility, Little Pepe is following in the same roadmap of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, making it the new talk of the market. Just like DOGE and SHIB did, LILPEPE has entered the industry with a promising path to become the next must-have meme token. Little Pepe For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link: Website: https://littlepepe.com https://littlepepe.com This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program.