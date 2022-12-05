Adequate Internal Communication goes a long way in Satisfying Tech Talent

If we live in an ideal corporate world, every department would effectively interact with each other, share information, and improve employee satisfaction just like that. But due to different priorities, lack of resources, and clear communication strategy, the business can face challenges that seriously harm the organization. According to , the voice of the global PR industry, poor communication can cost the business $37 billion in total. Holmes Poor internal communication can negatively impact a business by lowering staff morale, increasing unsatisfaction, and decreasing productivity, to mention a few effects. Even worse, they may have a long-term impact on a company's retention. In fact, communication inside the organization is a complex area that combines communications, writing, marketing, psychology, HR, IT, and other fields. Thus, keeping everyone informed turns out to be not an easy task. Operation in a tech company and dealing with its employees is a tough nut to crack. According to , 47% of tech workers anticipate changing employers because they are looking for better working conditions, and only 21% believe their manager is “highly effective in their job as manager”. Technology workers are way more demanding, and their recruitment is challenging, so retention of such talents has a higher priority for a business. SHRM The value of internal communications is becoming quite well-known and more vivid in the corporate world. Internal communications aim to ensure an efficient flow of information among departments and team members within a company. This covers all management and staff levels, as well as communication in the workplace. Effective internal communications nurture employee engagement increase, corporate culture improvement, and make your people more effective at work. A states that well-connected teams see a productivity increase of 20–25%. Internal communications can no longer be disregarded, regardless of whether you manage a small organization or employ non-desk workers worldwide. Let’s find out why. McKinsey report They keep everyone on the same page Teams will always work with the same information if there is a single source of truth, and everyone will see changes immediately. It is an improvement for every aspect of your company. Even though there may be disagreements occasionally, it is crucial to keep in mind your team's common objective. Even if they have different ideas on how to do it, you can bring individuals together for a single goal with effective communication and organizational skills. They build trust among teams shows that 85% of employees said they are most motivated when management offers regular updates on company news. A report by Trade Press Services Employees begin to lose trust in their organizations' potential as well as in their capabilities, which is a fundamental consequence of poor workplace communication. It should be possible for anyone to consult you or another trustworthy internal source first. Internal communication is becoming increasingly significant since it allows employees to have rapid and simple access to crucial information. Especially when we all turned to hybrid or entirely remote modes, many employees feel left out of vital communications. As a result, staff members request more transparency, specificity, and frequent communication. At Innovecs, we have a good tradition of CEO Talks, Breakfast with the CEO – meetings with Alex Lutskiy, Founder, and CEO, where he talks with people face-to-face, share important information, and respond to all possible questions. Those meetings used to be offline, but as soon as everything went remote, we transferred our talks to the online format. We have already received positive feedback and reactions from employees, admitting it is a great way to stay informed. They help to handle the crisis Internal communication is an essential resource in emergencies. We are reducing stress and completing tasks more quickly and simply with the appropriate team members within the organization. When russia started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, internal communications became the key tool for mitigating and overcoming the crisis. We kept informing employees about every step, created support chats for relocation, IT issues, route sharing, financial and law questions. Our CEO spoke to 800+ employees every two days, and we supported each other as much as possible. They keep the informational flow Internal communications keep information flowing no matter if there is a crisis or an absence of engaged people eager to share ideas, news, or activities. They don’t let people forget about the latest updates, as well as prevent information overload. Effective communications prevent information overload or, in other words, “infobesity” – a new term that combines “information” and “obesity” has become widely used lately. They eliminate the need to send and read emails, and messages, and take care of announcements frequency. They work as an agency for other teams, can prioritize things, and enhance importance by not taking someone’s side. Internal communication also can get the right message to the right individuals when needed. They focus on essential Since the main task of internal communications is to perform internal communications, they have enough resources and abilities to do it creatively and take responsibility for the results. Strategy, vision, and goals may be communicated in an engaging, consistent manner. The better objectives and goals are shared, the more easily employees are approached to achieve common targets. For example, we created an InnovecsTV – not boring news about what happened at Innovecs. In a funny and informal way, we inform people about the latest corporate updates in the video blog format. We always have one permanent host and one changing co-host, usually a random employee. In that way, we also engage employees “from fields” to join corporate content creation so that we contribute to internal communication together. They create an employee experience The excitement of beginning the day will not exist any longer, and the end of the shift will appear to be a relief if communications are annoying and disregarded. Despair and poor communication are important reasons why employee engagement is low. Internal communication is a tool that organizations can apply to enhance the employee experience. This promotes employee retention since it gives a nice message to work for an organization that values its employees. Employees push themselves to give their all at work every day when they feel their contributions are respected and appreciated. Due to this, internal communication is crucial in both work and personal life. They build employer brand Building an organization's reputation requires effective external communication. Employees become advocates for the business when they post content about it on social media. This type of brand development results from effective internal communication that motivates staff to share knowledge, which can affect an organization's performance. For that reason, teams serve as those machine parts and are in charge of fostering your company's expansion externally. The essential thing that unites everyone and helps them work together to accomplish your company’s objectives is internal communication. Internal communications create a constant bridge between top management and employees; they encourage transparency, raise engagement and improve employee loyalty. Lack of internal communication causes information to take longer to reach its destination, undermining business objectives. Given what is at risk from poor internal communication within a company, you may start taking the required precautions to avoid these issues. Without spending the effort to create a sound plan, your business runs the danger of not just losing money but also losing its people. You can transform a good organization into a great one by giving communication enhancement top priority and driving significant engagement, transformation, and results.