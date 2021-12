Angular is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript) Google is the main maintainer of the project. The tool is a loading (spinner) component library with more than 50 different types. You need to install and configure the tools: Git, Node.js, NPM, NSPL, NodeJS, Git, and Visual Studio Code. Create the application with the Angular base structure using [email protected] /cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.