Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Adaptive Graph Neural Networks for Cosmological Data Generalization: Conclusionsby@cosmological
    104 reads

    Adaptive Graph Neural Networks for Cosmological Data Generalization: Conclusions

    by Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation May 10th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Deep learning meets cosmological data with Domain Adaptive Graph Neural Networks for robust parameter extraction.
    featured image - Adaptive Graph Neural Networks for Cosmological Data Generalization: Conclusions
    Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Andrea Roncoli, Department of Computer, Science (University of Pisa);

    (2) Aleksandra Ciprijanovi´c´, Computational Science and AI Directorate (Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory) and Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics (University of Chicago);

    (3) Maggie Voetberg, Computational Science and AI Directorate, (Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory);

    (4) Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Center for Computational Astrophysics (Flatiron Institute);

    (5) Brian Nord, Computational Science and AI Directorate, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics (University of Chicago) and Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics (University of Chicago).

    Abstract and Intro

    Data and Methods

    Results

    Conclusions

    Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References

    Additional Plots

    4 Conclusions

    We propose and demonstrate a method for unsupervised DA for cosmological inference with GNNs. We use an MMD-based loss to enable the domain-invariant encoding of features by the GNN. This approach enhances cross-domain robustness: compared to previous methods, DA-GNNs reduce prediction error and improve uncertainty estimates.


    Limitations The cross-domain accuracy remains worse when compared to single-domain performance. Although reaching the same accuracy might not be possible, more flexible approaches such as adversarial-based DA techniques [20, 36], instead of distance-based ones such as MMD, might yield better results. Moreover, due to computational and time constraints, our models have been trained and tested only on two of the four available CAMELS simulation suites. Using more suites would yield better cross-domain efficacy and reliability at assessment time. These limitations will be addressed in future work.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation HackerNoon profile picture
    Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation @cosmological
    From Big Bang's singularity to galaxies' cosmic dance the universe unfolds its majestic tapestry of space and time.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #deep-learning #cosmological-data #graph-neural-networks #domain-adaptation #maximum-mean-discrepancy #cosmological-simulations #neural-information-processing #astrophysics

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Adaptive Graph Neural Networks for Cosmological Data Generalization: Abstract and Intro
    by cosmological
    May 10, 2024
    #deep-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Incredible Things Neil deGrasse Tyson’s New Book Will Teach You About the Universe
    by nbashaw
    May 01, 2017
    #science
    Article Thumbnail
    Are We in the Third or the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
    by xthecapx
    Oct 18, 2021
    #writing-prompts
    Article Thumbnail
    In the Mind of an Astrophysicist: Meet the Writer TheCap
    by xthecapx
    Sep 23, 2021
    #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    The Study of Neutrinos to Understand the Cosmos
    by allan-grain
    Nov 24, 2023
    #science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas