About The Noonies Weighted Voting

This year, for The Noonies we are weighting votes to further elevate the voice of our contributing writers and prevent spam.

Hacker Noon published writers will have their votes count as 10, authenticated visitors will have their vote count as 3, and unauthenticated visitors will have their vote counts as 1.

The reasons for this are:

The contributing writer, by publishing their words and expertise on Hacker Noon, has earned the right to have their voice count for more when it comes to who in the community deserves a reward. Authenticated users have much lower spam rate so their vote should count more. We want to continue to ensure that anyone can vote.

Voting is now open! Cast your vote @ Noonies.Tech !!!

Tags