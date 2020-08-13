Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoAbout The Noonies Weighted Voting by@David

About The Noonies Weighted Voting

August 13th 2020
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Book a call
with @David

This year, for The Noonies we are weighting votes to further elevate the voice of our contributing writers and prevent spam.

Hacker Noon published writers will have their votes count as 10, authenticated visitors will have their vote count as 3, and unauthenticated visitors will have their vote counts as 1.

The reasons for this are:

  1. The contributing writer, by publishing their words and expertise on Hacker Noon, has earned the right to have their voice count for more when it comes to who in the community deserves a reward.
  2. Authenticated users have much lower spam rate so their vote should count more.
  3. We want to continue to ensure that anyone can vote.

Voting is now open! Cast your vote @ Noonies.Tech !!!

Related

Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS

2 reactions
#latest-tech-stories
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

1min
08/21/19

Why We Should Opt Out of the Attention Economy

pre-emoji story
#attention-economy
Author profile picture

@ethEthan A

01/07/21

Tags

#noonies#voting#weighted-voting#hackernoon#hackernoon-top-story#voting-software#custom-voting-software#about-the-noonies#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.