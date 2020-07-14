WTF are The #Noonies?

What are the Noonies?

The tech industry’s greenest awards. These awards - and the voting software powering this site - are presented by Hacker Noon . In last year’s inaugural Noonies, 55k+ votes were cast.

What is Hacker Noon?

What does "Noonies" mean?

Once an hour every hour, it’s Noon somewhere 🙂 Think Dundies - but for technology. We’re trying to reward unappreciated corners of the internet.

How do I vote?

You can’t vote yet. Voting opens August 13th, 2020. But you can nominate anyone for any award! The Hacker Noon staff has suggested 5ish nominees per award, and we’ll be adding 5ish+ nominees by the Hacker Noon community before voting.

How do I nominate someone?

Click on any individual award and type the name of your nominee. You also have the options to ask a “why” and a URL for more context.

Can I sponsor The Noonies? And/or an individual Noonie Award?

The headline sponsor slot has been taken by Amplify Exchange , the only place to buy and sell crypto worldwide with zero trading fees.

Are you adding more awards?

How do I submit stories to Hacker Noon?

Glad you asked. Simply create an account and submit a story. Our editors will review it within 4ish days! Learn more about publishing with us here

Who can I contact about the Noonies?

Natasha@hackernoon.com . She is the Hacker Noon Managing Editor leading this project with Fullstack Software Engineer Storm Farell

What do the winners get?

Street cred, a sense of making a difference in the world. All award winners get five years of a free dot tech domain (example, Noonies.Tech ), courtesy of Radix

Can I pay to get nominated?

No, but you can submit your nomination for us to review.

When can I vote?

Voting starts on August 13th and ends on October 13th, 2020. People can vote once per day per award.

How do I build a custom award voting site like this?

We built ours from scratch. If you'd like us to power a site like this on your own domain or subdomain, email partners@hackernoon.com

