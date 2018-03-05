About Next Week’s SXSW Hackathon

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

From Tuesday March 13 through Wednesday March 14, the 5th annual SXSW 24 Hour Hackathon will bring together hackers, creators, makers, and coders to converge to solve problems, create new tools, and push the boundaries of existing tech across entertainment media.

After receiving hundreds of applications, we’ve narrowed the field to the top 120 hackers. It’s going to be fun. While the field is mostly set, we’re still reviewing all new applications. Apply here.

“When you think of SXSW, depending on who you are you either think of the best new music, technology, or movies,” said Travis Laurendine. “As a polymath myself, I co-created the SXSW Hackathon to be the blender where all of the elements of SX are united as one and the incubator to give the winning teams SXSW itself as their initial and very fertile testing ground for real world users.”

“This year as the ultimate nod to the importance of innovation at the intersection of technology and entertainment, we have some of the most valuable companies in the country sponsoring and sending engineers to help participants build things for artists and their consumers to use,” Travis continued. “I can’t wait to see what these super star developers build on these consumer platforms that translate to over $1 trillion in market cap. Especially when they see what’s in the new sandbox that Capitol Records is bringing into the mix and the other music, film and API surprises we have waiting for them!”

At Hacker Noon, we’re proud to be a media sponsor for such an exciting event. We’ll have an area at the event, where you can tell us your tech story. Can also DM me. Looking forward to meeting you there :-)

2018 SXSW Hackathon Mentors

Proud to announce the mentors for the Hackathon and Incubator are:

2018 SXSW Hackathon Judges

The judges* for Hackathon are:

*previously announced in Join Us at The SXSW 24 Hour Hackathon.

2018 SXSW Hackathon Sponsors

USAA. USAA, known for its innovative approach to bringing banking and insurance to its members, is joining us for the SXSW Hackathon as the presenting sponsor.

Amazon Alexa. Alexa is a cloud-based voice service from Amazon. Alexa is the brain behind Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon Web Services. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a secure cloud services platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. Millions of customers are currently leveraging AWS cloud products and solutions to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Capitol Music Group. Capitol Music Group (CMG) is comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Motown Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records, Capitol Christian Music Group, and CMG’s independent distribution division, Caroline.

ConsenSys. ConsenSys is a global formation of technologists and entrepreneurs building the infrastructure, applications, and practices that enable a decentralized world.

Cloudinary. Manage web and mobile media assets with Cloudinary, the leading cloud service: image and video upload, storage, manipulation, optimization, digital asset management and delivery.

Additional partners are Devpost and Hacker Noon. :-)

