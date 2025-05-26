189 reads

A Survey of Image Captioning Techniques and Vision-Language Pre-training Strategies

by
byImage Recognition@imagerecognition

Image Recognition

May 26th, 2025
featured image - A Survey of Image Captioning Techniques and Vision-Language Pre-training Strategies
    Speed
    Voice
Image Recognition
← Previous

New AI "LightCap" Shrinks Image Captioning for Your Phone, Runs on CPU

Up Next →

LightCap Framework: Lightweight Components for Efficient Image Captioning on Edge Devices

About Author

Image Recognition HackerNoon profile picture
Image Recognition@imagerecognition

Image Recognition

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#image-captioning#vl-pretraining#clip-model#ai-efficiency#knowledge-distillation#cross-modal-learning#detector-free#bidirectional-masked-language

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories