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New AI "LightCap" Shrinks Image Captioning for Your Phone, Runs on CPU

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May 26th, 2025
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tech-stories#image-captioning#mobile-ai#clip-model#ai-efficiency#lightweight-ai-model#knowledge-distillation#computer-vision#assistive-technology

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