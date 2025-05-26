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LightCap Framework: Lightweight Components for Efficient Image Captioning on Edge Devices

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May 26th, 2025
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futurism#computer-vision#image-captioning#light-cap#clip-model#ai-efficiency#tiny-bert#cross-modal-retrieval#cross-modal-fusion

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