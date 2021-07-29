A Quick Guide to Instagram Marketing

\\\nThe number of Instagram users is increasing every day, and their composition is expanding very quickly. The social network is becoming versatile enough to form a loyal community around almost any business: even such complex topics as construction, real estate, industry, b2b sales, as well as premium goods.\n\n## How do You Market on Instagram?\n\nYou may wonder why people are so fond of this social network? Does it provide any perks for the users? Why is Instagram important for marketing? This isn’t a new online network. It has been on the market for several years now. And it has won millions of personal accounts and also businesses.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/zkT3Ajm4TEaZidygugNrtAMYwmJ2-ro5935gh.jpeg)\n\nYou can post pictures of your products, promote your services and engage more users.\n\n\\\nThis is a proven way to get more profit and increase your revenue. Would you like to know how to increase engagement on Instagram? There’s no Instagram strategy that can be applied to every account.\n\n\\\nHow do you master Instagram marketing? Using the following tips, you will attract more users, make a better engagement and ensure impressive sales. Let’s see what Instagram marketing strategy you should use for better results.\n\n\\\n1\\. **Don’t leave your bio empty**\n\nBio is the main information about the user. When someone opens your account, there should be a brief description of the page. What do you sell? What services do you provide here? Who are you? These are the issues to be answered. You can’t leave your bio empty.\n\n\\\nYou should monitor the trends and know what users like. You may put a joke in your bio if it is an appropriate way to communicate with the users. Or you can leave it plain with only necessary facts.\n\n\\\n2\\. **Planning is a must**\n\nInstead of procrastinating daily and writing another post, use tools that allow you to schedule posts in advance.\n\n\\\nSet aside a few hours at the beginning or end of the week in your content plan to write a few posts and think about the visuals. Transfer the content to your planner, and the scheduled posts will come out clearly on your schedule.\n\n\\\nDon’t you know what to post next? If you have a business account or want to engage more followers, a must is a content plan. Think ahead about posts that you want to share. Different online apps can help you make the visual part fancier.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/zkT3Ajm4TEaZidygugNrtAMYwmJ2-ra5k35ia.jpeg)\n\n\\\n3\\. **Work with hashtags**\n\nMany users say this Instagram marketing strategy doesn’t work. But if you have a business account, you should use the hashtags. Instagram doesn’t have a good search engine. This is why you should help the users track your posts via hashtags.\n\n\\\n4\\. **Work with the stories**\n\nDo you enjoy writing posts? You can still do it. But the trend these days is posting many stories. This is what people like the most. You can show real-life or feature different working processes in your stories. It will surely increase an Instagram reach.\n\n\\\n5\\. **Answer your followers**\n\nIf you receive a message, you can’t ignore it. Make sure to always answer the questions from your followers. If you avoid direct communication with the users, they will have less engagement with your profile. But online communication and messages are what you need for promotion.\n\n\\\n6\\. **Ask questions**\n\nWould you like to receive more comments and messages? Do you want your audience to have more interest in your profile? Then you should pose questions and encourage users to discuss different points. This is another great way to increase the engagement rate.\n\n\\\n7\\. **Choose your peak times**\n\nThis is what every account on Instagram should do. The social network works on specific algorithms. The more people see and act with your post, the better its promotion is. Thus, you should define the [peak time for your audience](https://sproutsocial.com/insights/best-times-to-post-on-social-media/).\n\n\\\nIt could be in the evening time. Or early in the morning. Work with your followers, monitor their activity, and post when it is high time to share content.\n\n\\\n8\\. **Use ads**\n\nInstagram offers paid options for users. If you want to show your posts to a bigger number of users, you should pay for promotion. It is easy to set the ad. And it will attract new users to the account.\n\n\\\n9\\. **Use the location**\n\nIf you have a small business located someplace in your city, you need to geotag it. Not everyone is familiar with your location. So, if you want others to know about it, geotag your content.\n\n\\\n10\\. **Save your stories**\n\nWhen posting a story, users can see it for a short time. It will be available for 24 hours. If you want it to last more, save it to the highlights.\n\n\\\nUsing Instagram is fun. You can communicate with friends and share moments. But Instagram for business needs more effort and knowledge.