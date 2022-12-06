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A Q&A With Slack's Rukmini Reddy on Data-Driven Mentorship, Career Paths, and Belonging

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bySam @samueljevans

Developer Storyteller at Twilio. Dad. Star Wars nerd.

December 6th, 2022
featured image - A Q&A With Slack's Rukmini Reddy on Data-Driven Mentorship, Career Paths, and Belonging
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Sam @samueljevans

Developer Storyteller at Twilio. Dad. Star Wars nerd.

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science#mentorship#software-development#engineering#software-engineering#engineering-management#mentor#how-to-be-a-mentor#slack

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