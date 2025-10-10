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A Practical Guide to Measuring Business Impact in AI/ML Projects

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byVladyslav Chekryzhov@vladyslav_chekryzhov

Director of Data Science @ Autodoc

October 10th, 2025
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Vladyslav Chekryzhov@vladyslav_chekryzhov

Director of Data Science @ Autodoc

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machine-learning#ai#ml#performance-measurement#product-management#analytics#causal-inference#experimentation#ai-business-impact

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