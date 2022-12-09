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A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History

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bySam Williams@samwilliams

Sam Williams (born 1969) is an American journalist.

December 9th, 2022
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Sam Williams@samwilliams

Sam Williams (born 1969) is an American journalist.

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futurism#free-as-in-freedom#richard-stallman#open-source#biography#project-gutenberg#hackernoon-books#books#open-source-initiative

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