A New Frontier For Crypto Gaming: What To Expect

In recent years, the gaming world has revolutionized with the rise of cryptocurrencies. This innovative blend of gaming and blockchain technology has opened up a new frontier for gamers, developers, and investors alike. As the industry continues to evolve, what can we expect from this exciting intersection of crypto and gaming?





Decentralized gaming platforms, powered by blockchain technology, are at the forefront of the crypto-gaming revolution. These platforms offer players true ownership of in-game assets through the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs allow gamers to buy, sell, and trade digital items with real-world value, creating a thriving economy within the game ecosystem. Expect to see more decentralized gaming platforms emerge, offering players unprecedented control over their gaming experience.





One of the most revolutionary aspects of crypto gaming is the concept of play-to-earn. Unlike traditional games where players spend countless hours grinding for virtual rewards, crypto games reward players with cryptocurrency for their time and effort. This creates new opportunities for gamers to monetize their skills and gameplay, turning gaming into a lucrative income stream. As play-to-earn mechanics become more prevalent, expect to see a shift in the way gamers approach gaming as both a hobby and a profession.





Developers themselves aren’t backing down. They’re creating games that fans can find attractive, with the goal being that these games will become leaders in the field. This interview is with the CCO of iCandy, Lim Jenn Yu, heading the Cryptant Crab Prime Project - a new, groundbreaking blockchain game that is looking to transform the industry in its own way.

1. What is the concept behind your game, and what makes it different?

While many have ported web2 games directly into web3, CryptantCrab Prime is made to cater to the unique nature of the web3 community. This expands beyond the somewhat unsustainable play-to-earn mechanics and gets players directly involved in the ecosystem.





It revolves around the simple concept of having pairs of elemental crabs that are matched with thousands of other crabs as they rise to the top of the arena. One of the distinctive features of our game is that each Crab is generally hatched with a mish-mash of different parts and each one has a heart that hides a hidden strength that they have.





Over time, players are able to either mutate or xenograft these parts or create a perfect Crab combination. By bringing a fusion of Pokemon x Hearthstone x RPG x Web 3, it will create a uniquely different gaming experience.

2. Will CryptantCrab incorporate native tokens? How will they be used?

Yes. The Crab Token will serve as the native token on Arbitrum to facilitate our ecosystem. The Crab Token will serve as the key entry ticket for the ETH prize pool Tournament; it is also used to fuel various transactions in empowering CryptantCrabs in our new features Fossil Binding and Stamina Restoration.





The new Elemental Enchanter features allow not just involved players but also spectators to have an active stake in the Arena and Tournament results. This opens up a new avenue for involving Token holders in the ecosystem outside the GameFi aspect.

3. Are there any additional prospects for blockchain gaming that you see?

The way that I see it, for blockchain gaming, is that it will continue to grow toward a player’s control of their assets and how they can modify, track, and store information. This will be an integral part of the next level of the gaming ecosystem that includes the trade between players. The economic component in the gaming ecosystem is one of the crucial parts that blockchain gaming brings.





Opening up greater involvement of player-to-player trade in a transparent manner, the use of the public ledger for assets will greatly benefit players who have to resort to black markets and peer-to-peer trading in conventional web2 games.

4. How do you see blockchain gaming evolving in the future, and the impact this might have on the gaming industry?

From the coming trends developing in the gaming industry, we believe that there will be an increase in adoption that will make blockchain gaming indistinguishable from web2 gaming. A lot of blockchain integrations will be on the backend and players will benefit from these with almost no barrier.





We are seeing a lot of developers working on Web 3 integration into OAuth2, and we look forward to this development that will truly make full use of blockchain technology for the general masses.





Web3 gaming will also introduce new transformative ways for the overall gaming experience. We foresee that Web 3 games will return to having a solid foundation, making sure that they build strong game ecosystem designs while keeping them easily accessible to Web3 audiences.

Conclusion

Following a market downturn and subsequent recovery, crypto gaming is looking to make a comeback. However, for it to truly be actualized, this sub-industry itself will need to evolve significantly. And with the future itself looking bright, all eyes will be on audacious developers looking to take the landscape by storm.