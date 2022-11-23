A Look at the Booming Supplement Industry

The supplement industry is booming, with new products hitting the shelves and profits soaring. Learn how to hack this industry by getting informed about the details that fuel it. There are many types of supplements: vitamins, specialty supplements, herbals and botanicals, sports nutrition supplements, and weight management supplements are all common. In America, 76% of adults have taken vitamins; experts predict that the supplement industry will continue to expand. New supplement categories are expected to see massive growth; sleep gummies are predicted to increase in use by 1,483% over the next five years.

More than half of the world’s population consumes supplements every day. There are many types of supplements: vitamins, specialty supplements, herbals and botanicals, sports nutrition supplements, and weight management supplements are all common. In fact, in America, 76% of adults have taken vitamins. Supplements are a huge part of our lives.

Several factors contribute to our obsession with supplements. First, global deaths due to illness have been on the rise for the past two decades, rising by 10%. Similarly, the global death rate has increased for the past four years. Supplements, with their array of health benefits, provide a way to counteract ill health. This is also important for a global aging population, which has begun to rely more heavily on vitamins and other supplements.

As the industry has boomed, scientists and entrepreneurs such as Dr. Uma Naidoo and Ernesto Sigmon have studied vitamins to determine their benefits. Experts have found that vitamins may improve health outcomes, whether they be physical or cognitive. Vitamins also help with injury prevention and workout performance.

When it comes to workouts, the supplement industry has more to offer than just vitamins. Pre-workout supplements are a smaller category within the larger supplement group and are gaining popularity. There are many brands to choose from, many of them touting different ingredients with varying health effects. Deciding what you want out of your workouts, whether it be high energy, muscle building, or a strong performance, can determine which type of pre-workout is best for you.

Experts predict that the supplement industry will continue to expand. New supplement categories are expected to see massive growth; sleep gummies are predicted to increase in use by 1,483% over the next five years. DTC brands are also growing. All around, there are countless options for those interested in supplements, which is why it is so important to know what the industry offers.

An extensive knowledge of the supplement business will help you make educated decisions about whether or not supplements are right for you, as well as keeping you up-to-date on the powerful industry.



